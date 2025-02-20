Amazon’s NKY Air Hub celebrates graduation of 98 associates from Career Choice education program

Amazon celebrated a transformative moment earlier this month as nearly 100 hourly associates crossed the stage at the Northern Kentucky air hub’s (KCVG) first-ever Career Choice graduation ceremony.

The event highlighted Amazon’s commitment to workforce development and marked a significant milestone in the company’s mission to empower employees through education.

“Career Choice has been a life-changing program for me,” said Hesham Shawish, an Amazon employee who earned his degree in technology. “It means more than just financial assistance for tuition; it represents a chance to invest in my future and pursue my dreams without the burden of student debt.”

Career Choice, Amazon’s flagship education benefit program, represents a comprehensive approach to employee development, providing fully funded education opportunities across various disciplines. The program is an example of Amazon’s efforts to support employees on their educational journey, everywhere from foundation-level skills to advanced degrees.

The graduating class of 2025 achieved remarkable educational milestones:

• 33 graduates earned bachelor’s degrees in fields ranging from business administration to computer science • 27 completed associate’s degrees across multiple disciplines • 23 obtained Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) certifications, expanding their career opportunities in transportation • 14 enhanced their English language proficiency through intensive language programs • Achieving a 100% completion rate, all 98 enrolled associates successfully finished their selected programs

“This graduation represents more than academic achievement – it’s about breaking barriers and creating new opportunities for our workforce,” said Jess Stewart, Amazon Air director of operations. “These graduates exemplify the spirit of career advancement that drives our Career Choice program. Their dedication to personal growth while maintaining their professional responsibilities is truly inspirational.”

The ceremony underscores Amazon’s substantial investment in employee education, with more than $1.2 billion committed since launching its Upskilling Pledge in 2019. Since Career Choice began in 2012, over 350,000 U.S. employees worldwide have participated in Amazon’s free education and skills training programs, pursuing diverse career paths including game design, visual communications, nursing, IT programming, and radiology.

“Career Choice reflects Amazon’s commitment to being Earth’s Best Employer by removing financial barriers to education,” said Tiffany Etling, Amazon Senior Regional Human Resources Manager. “By offering pre-paid tuition, flexible scheduling, and comprehensive support services, we’re empowering our employees to pursue their career aspirations, whether at Amazon or elsewhere. Today’s graduates demonstrate the program’s success in creating pathways to opportunity.”

• The program’s comprehensive support includes:

• Full tuition coverage and reimbursement for books and fees

• Partnerships with more than 400 education providers worldwide

• Flexible scheduling options to accommodate work-life balance

• Extensive career coaching and support services

• Access to industry-recognized certifications and degrees

• Customized learning paths for various career goals

Amazon’s investment in employee education extends beyond immediate career impacts. The company’s commitment to upskilling reflects a broader vision of workforce development, preparing employees for success in an evolving job market. This initiative aligns with Amazon’s pledge to invest in employee development through 2025 and beyond.

Amazon plans to host its third Career Choice Fair this year, bringing together employees and leading educational institutions. Representatives from Southern New Hampshire University, Western Governor’s University, Miami University (Ohio), Indiana Tech, Cincinnati State, and other partner schools will be available to discuss educational opportunities.

For more information about Amazon’s Career Choice program, visit careerchoice.amazon.

