CovCath to celebrate 9,442 alumni as ‘Northern Kentuckians of the Year’ during its 100th anniversary

Covington Catholic High School will celebrate its 9,442 alumni as the

2025 Northern Kentuckians of the Year as the school also celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Founded in 1925 by the Brothers of Mary, Covington Catholic proudly wears

Mary’s colors, blue and white. This prestigious recognition highlights the lasting impact of CovCath alumni on Northern Kentucky and beyond.

The event will take place on Thursday April 10 at the Turfway Event Center, beginning at 6 p.m. It is presented by Paul Hemmer Company and Houchens Insurance Group.

For the past century, Covington Catholic has been an integral part of the region, shaping the lives of young men who have gone on to become leaders in government, business, education, healthcare, trades, and more. CovCath alumni can be found across 48 states and 13 countries, serving as Kentucky State Representatives, professional athletes, White House counsel, priests,

authors, artists, educators, entrepreneurs, coaches, plumbers, electricians, doctors, and engineers, and the list goes on and on. Regardless of where life has taken them, the Covington Catholic brotherhood and its enduring spirit remain unbreakable.

That brotherhood is evident at alumni reunions, the Golden Colonel Luncheon, the annual Memorial Mass, and the Veterans Day Celebration, where CovCath honors the 13 alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice in military service. CovCath traditions — some spanning nearly all 100 years — bind alumni, students, and future Colonels together. Whether it be 3rd graders at the end of a Colonel Youth football practice, a freshman in the cafeteria during lunch, the Colonel Crazies at a game, or alums at their monthly luncheon at PeeWee’s, the Colonel rally cry is one that brings all Colonels past, present, and future together in song…

“All you Colonels rally round; fill the valley with a mighty sound, there’s a job to be done by the blue and white, and success can be won if we fight, fight, fight! With a spirit that will not die, and the pledge of our loyalty, we will fight for old Covington Catholic High and go onward to victory! Onward

to victory! We’ll stand and never fall, ready we’ll always be, when our alma mater calls.”

The annual Northern Kentuckian of the Year Event has raised over $1.3 million for Covington Catholic’s Work Study Program since its inception. This Work Study program, which has been in place for over 45 years, provides tuition assistance to students while instilling a strong work ethic, personal responsibility, and a deep appreciation for their education.

For the 2024-25 school year, 99 students have been awarded $510,000 in financial aid through this initiative.

Funds from the Northern Kentuckian of the Year Luncheon, scholarships, and the annual appeal ensure that young men each year can experience all that Covington Catholic has to offer. With ongoing support, the Work Study Program will continue to shape hardworking, grateful young men who positively impact the world.

All are welcome to celebrate 100 years of alumni and Colonel Spirit. To purchase tickets visit: www.covcath.org/nkyl

Covington Catholic High School