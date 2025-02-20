Multi-brand luxury vehicle dealership to open March 1 at former Lexus Rivercenter space in Covington

Performance Automotive Network has announces plans to open the region’s first independent vehicle dealership specializing in luxury, high performance and exotic vehicles from multiple manufacturers in Covington next month.

Performance Luxury Sport will open March 1 at the former Performance Lexus RiverCenter location on West Third St. in Covington.

Performance Lexus RiverCenter, which formerly occupied the space, relocated to Ft. Wright last year and became Performance Lexus Northern Kentucky.

“There’s a real need in the Greater Cincinnati market for a higher-end, multi-brand provider,” said Performance Automotive Network Vice President Shane Dever. “This concept allows us to offer performance and collector vehicles right alongside daily luxury cars and SUVs.”

Performance Automotive has been operating the concept in the Columbus market since 2023 and General Manager Marc Snyder sees strong potential in Greater Cincinnati.

“Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati already have a very well-established car community,” Snyder said. “We’re eager to be a part of that community because we know there always will be a demand for our unique inventory.”

In addition to vehicle sales, Performance Luxury Sport also offers financing options and a fully equipped parts and service department, with technicians specially trained to maintain and repair performance and luxury brands including Ferrari, Porsche, Maserati, Range Rover and others. The location also offers collision repair services.

Performance Luxury Sport, located at 633 West Third Street in Covington will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

