Applications now open for Kenton County’s Trash for Cash program offered to nonprofit organizations

Applications for Kenton County’s annual Trash for Cash program are open.

Spearheaded by Kenton County Public Works’ Solid Waste Management division, this program offers nonprofit organizations, schools, churches, and civic groups the opportunity to earn funds while making a positive impact on our community.

Trash for Cash invites groups to clean up designated roadways in Kenton County in exchange for $100 per mile cleaned. This initiative not only helps keep Kenton County beautiful but also empowers local organizations by providing a unique fundraising opportunity.

How it works:

Eligible groups can apply online or by submitting a paper application. Once approved, groups will be assigned specific roads to clean up. Participants must follow all safety guidelines and requirements provided by Kenton County. After completing their clean-up, the group will receive a check based on the total miles of roadway covered.

Key details:

• Applications open: Feb. 1, 2025

• Who can apply: Nonprofit organizations, schools, churches and civic groups.

• Earnings: $100 per mile cleaned.

• Deadline: Applications are accepted on a rolling basis but are subject to funding availability.

Interested groups are encouraged to apply early, as funding is limited. Applications and additional details about the program can be found here.

For questions or assistance with the application process, contact the Kenton County Solid Waste Management team at (859) 392-1919 or email solidwaste@kentoncounty.org.

Help keep Kenton County clean while supporting your organization’s mission. Join this year in making a difference, one mile at a time.