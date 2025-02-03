Kentucky State Police offering special Trooper Teddy bears at special price for Valentine’s Day

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking Kentuckians to share the love this Valentine’s Day by purchasing a Trooper Teddy Bear at a special price of $20 between now and Feb. 16.

Customers who order online by Feb. 7 and select shipping will also receive a free sheet of Trooper Teddy Valentine’s cards to pair with their bear.

“On Valentine’s Day and every day, what better way for Team Kentucky to support children in crisis than by purchasing a Trooper Teddy,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These bears serve as a lifeline, providing a comforting companion on the hardest days.”

Every purchase gives KSP troopers and officers a unique tool that helps children facing challenging situations, such as a car crash, cases of abuse, or serious illness. Those who give the gift of a Trooper Teddy not only spread love to their valentine but also make a difference in the lives of Kentucky’s most vulnerable population.

“Trooper Teddy Bears have become an essential part of our mission to support children and build trust with them,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “This Valentine’s Day, we encourage everyone to join us in creating smiles and spreading kindness.”

Trooper Teddy Bears can be ordered online or purchased directly at any of the 16 KSP posts. Online orders can be shipped to your home for an additional fee or picked up for free at your local KSP Post.

The Trooper Teddy project relies solely on donations and the sale of bears to sustain itself. One hundred percent of the proceeds are used to purchase additional bears to distribute to children in need. To purchase a bear or make a tax-deductible contribution, visit the Trooper Teddy Bear website.

The Trooper Teddy Project came to life in December 1989 when then-Kentucky first lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a Red Mile Gaming & Racing fundraiser, which provided enough money to purchase 2,000 bears. The first allotment of bears included a personal note from Wilkinson.

