Kenton County Parks & Recreation now accepting shelter house reservations for upcoming season

Kenton County Parks & Recreation will start accepting shelter house reservations for the upcoming season today.



You can reserve shelter houses, available for rent from April 18 to Oct. 19, either online or by phone.

Reservations can also be made in-person at Kenton County Public Works, located at 420 Independence Station Road.





Here’s how residents can submit their reservation online:

• Visit the facilities catalog at bit.ly/kcshelterhouses

• Select the desired park, shelter house and date to add to cart

• Follow the transaction steps for booking

• New users must create an account



Shelter houses rental fees range from $40 to $90 (applicable Kentucky sales tax may apply). Fees vary based on day, location, size and amenities of the shelter.



All reservation fees are non-refundable.



If you are with a tax-exempt entity, you must call (859) 392-1920 to make your reservation and submit your Sales Tax Certificate of Exemption.



Residents interested in booking a shelter house for a special event – including those featuring bounce houses, runs/walks, etc. – also must call (859) 392-1920 to complete the application process. Special events start at $175 depending on the type of event and location.



Kenton County Parks & Recreation has eight shelter houses available for rent throughout its park system. This includes shelters at:

• Lincoln Ridge Park (3)

• Middleton-Mills (2)

• Pioneer Park (2)

• Richardson Road Park (1)



For assistance or questions, please call (859) 392-1920.

