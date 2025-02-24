As Kentucky high school juniors ready to take ACT in March, KHEAA offers tips to help improve scores

In March, juniors across Kentucky’s public high schools will take the ACT as part of the state’s academic accountability and equity efforts.

“The ACT is a good indicator of your college readiness even if some colleges no longer require the ACT test for admissions,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “Many scholarships, including KEES, base awards on your ACT scores.”

Students at eligible high schools can earn bonus awards through the KEES program if their ACT composite score is 15 or higher.

Each year, Kentucky provides its public high school juniors an opportunity to take the ACT exam at no cost.

The follwoing tips from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) may help students improve their performance on the test:

• Most of the ACT is based on reading. The more you read, the better you’ll do. • Take advantage of any free ACT prep courses offered by your school or by local colleges and libraries. • Take practice tests online at www.act.org or buy practice tests for use at home. • Familiarize yourself with the various sections of the test, as well as testing directions. • Get plenty of rest the night before the test, and eat a good breakfast the day of the test. • Take No. 2 pencils and a calculator if your school doesn’t provide them. You can also choose online only rather than on paper. • Answer easy questions first and then come back to the harder questions. • Guess if you don’t know the answer. Guessing won’t hurt your score.

