KY real estate sales top $829 million in January; buyers and sellers continue to ‘engage with confidence’

Kentucky Realtors recently released housing market data for January 2025, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $828.9 million.

Complete market details for Kentucky in January include:

Total sales volume: $828.9M, up 15.2% year-over-year, down 28.7% month-over-month

Total number of listings sold: 2,767, up 6.5% YoY, down 27% MoM

Median sales price: $260,000, up 6.1% YoY, Steady MoM

Days on the market: 30, Up 6 days YoY

New listings: 4,209, up 1.7% YoY, up 23% MoM

“Kentucky’s housing market remains strong, even as we navigate seasonal fluctuations,” said Barb Curtis, president of Kentucky Realtors. “The year-over-year increases in total sales volume, listings sold and median price reflect a steady demand, while the rise in new listings is a great sign for buyers seeking more options. We are optimistic about what is ahead in 2025.”

Total sales volume reached $828.9 million, reflecting a 1.7% increase year-over-year. The number of listings sold also saw a 6.5% YoY increase, with 2,767 transactions completed.

The median sales price continues to trend upward, reaching $260,000, an increase of 6.1% YoY, indicating continued demand for homes across the state. The number of new listings surged to 4,209, up 1.7% YoY and a remarkable 23% increase month-over-month, showing renewed seller confidence heading into the new year.

While the average days on the market rose to 30 days, up six days year-over-year, this timeframe remains healthy, allowing buyers slightly more time to make informed decisions while maintaining a balanced market.

Buyers will have options in the market, as total inventory has increased to 4.4 months, demonstrating the strength of the Kentucky market.

“Buyers and sellers are continuing to engage with confidence, and the sustained price appreciation demonstrates the value of homeownership in our communities,” said Josh Summers, CEO of Kentucky Realtors.

*Data sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky Realtors member board content as taken on Feb. 18. Data is subject to revision.

Kentucky Realtors