As state deals with flooding, NWS says more snow coming — but not much in NKY; it’s cold

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky is still dealing with flooding from the heavy rain over the weekend, but the National Weather Service is saying more snow is on the way, with winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in effect from Tuesday afternoon in the West, through Noon on Thursday in the East.

The winter storm warning is in effect for that part of the state that is south of Interstate 64, where up to six inches of snow is being forecast. North of I-64 is where the winter weather advisory has been issued, with 2-4 inches of snow expected there.

The only exception is Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in the far north, where there is no warning or advisory. The National Weather Service warns of a “chance of snow” with less than a half inch possible.

Once the snow ends, bitter cold can be expected for the remainder of the work week, according to John Gordon, who heads the National Weather Service Louisville office.

“The more snow you have on the ground, the colder it may be,” he said. “Thursday, the wind chills will stay in the teens all day, but for the morning, you’re looking at five below to five above zero. Friday morning, it’ll be a tad warmer, zero to 10 above.”

There is some good news, however, according to Gordon. “By Sunday and Monday, we will be in the 40s, so let’s look at the positives.”

Regarding the ongoing flood issues, Gordon says some rivers have crested, while others still have a way to go. “The rise on the Ohio River is going to be slow as the tributaries empty into it., Thursday and Friday.”

He also noted the last time the entire state was under a flood warning was in May 2010.

Gordon added the forecast snow will have only a minor impact on river levels when it melts, unlike when the heavy rain fell over the weekend.