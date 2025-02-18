Nominations open for KY Association of Manufacturers 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament is officially underway, with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear helping to celebrate the start of the annual contest.

Now in its third year, the online voting, bracket-style tournament allows Kentuckians to pick the 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky from among the thousands of world-class products manufactured in the Commonwealth. The winner will be announced in late April.

Nominations and voting are online at CoolestThingKY.com. Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance is the tournament’s presenting sponsor for the third consecutive year.

KAM leaders and executives were joined by Governor Beshear to announce the tip-off of the 2025 Tournament in a press conference at the State Capitol last week. The tournament showcases the extraordinary range of products made across Kentucky and the hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who make them.

“I think Kentucky has always been cool, but it’s never been cooler to be a Kentuckian than it is right now,” said Gov. Beshear. “More cool things made in Kentucky are being shipped around the world than ever before. Manufacturing is leading the way in the Commonwealth. This tournament comes at the perfect time, to tell the world and all of America about the remarkable products we make in Kentucky. There are thousands of Kentucky-made, world-class products to choose from. I encourage everyone to nominate your favorites to compete for the title of ‘KAM 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance.’”

“Those of us fortunate enough to be involved with one of Kentucky’s manufacturing enterprises know firsthand what makers – manufacturers – do for their neighbors and communities around Kentucky,” said Jeremy Ballard, General Manager of Production at Toyotetsu North America and Chair-Elect of KAM’s Board of Directors. “In short, we care, and we chip in. That is why Toyotetsu North America is proud to be a member of KAM and proud to work with organizations like Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance to cheer on this year’s ‘KAM 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky Tournament Presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance.’”

“Our organization is embedded in communities across the state, so we often have the advantage of seeing firsthand the impressive and innovative production that Kentucky’s companies put forth each day,” said John Sparrow, Executive Vice President & CEO of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance. “This competition is a fun and exciting way to highlight the handiwork and the people – our fellow Kentuckians – that make the Commonwealth home to so many high-quality products going to market here and around the world.”

Voting is open to the public at CoolestThingKY.com. Products receiving the most votes in each head-to-head contest advance. Vote totals reset at the beginning of each round.

Tournament schedule:

• Nominations are open through February 28. • During the Fan Favorites round from March 11 to March 16, anyone may vote for up to five products per day. The 16 products receiving the most votes in the Fan Favorites round will advance to the head-to-head tournament. • In the bracket rounds (First Round, Second Round, Semi-Finals, and Finals), anyone may vote once per day in each bracketed contest. • The First Round is March 18-23. • The Second Round is March 25-30. • The Semi-Finals are April 1-6. • The Finals are April 8-13. • The KAM 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky will be announced the week of April 21.

