Covington Central Riverfront work to affect roads, sidewalks at Third and Madison over next seven weeks

The installation of electric conduit for the Covington Central Riverfront development will affect drivers and pedestrians in the area of Madison Avenue and Third Street on and off over the next seven weeks.

The work will be done in six distinct phases that began Monday and are scheduled to end the first week of April.

At times, lanes of vehicular traffic will be reduced or even shut down on Madison and/or Third, as will pedestrian access to sidewalks.

But the pace of the work will be affected by weather and other factors and thus subject to change.

Please pay close attention to construction signage and detours, which will be updated routinely.

The Covington Central Riverfront is a 23-acre site just west of Madison and north of Fourth that is being prepped for development into a new mixed-use neighborhood. Details can be seen at CCR webpage.

City of Covington