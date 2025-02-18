Behringer-Crawford Museum reopens with historic anniversary exhibit 75 years in the making

Behringer-Crawford Museum is rolling out the red carpet—and dusting off the history books when it reopens to guests on February 18.

The museum is kicking off a yearlong 75th-anniversary celebration with an all-new, museum-wide exhibition, “The Legacy of Behringer-Crawford Museum: 75 Years of Art, Culture and Community.”

The museum first opened its doors on July 5, 1950, as the William Behringer Memorial Museum and has since evolved into the cultural institution it is today. This new exhibit will highlight the key moments in the museum’s journey, the visionaries behind its growth, and some of the most cherished collections and exhibits from the past 75 years. Each floor will offer a unique perspective on the museum’s history, showcasing its major collections, past exhibits and the strong community ties that have made BCM a cornerstone of the region.

Among the many exhibit cases, you’ll find BCM’s glowing mineral display, featuring specimens from Dimitridon Studios in Covington. Fluorite, pink calcite, and ruby in kyanite glow brilliantly under blacklight. BCM’s 100-pound amethyst geode and other large mineral wonders will also be on display, bringing back memories for longtime guests and fascinating new visitors.

“This exhibit is not just about looking back. It’s about celebrating our community and all the people who have made Behringer-Crawford Museum what it is today,” said BCM Executive Director Laurie Risch. “We invite everyone to rediscover the museum, explore its and our region’s history and be part of this special milestone.”

Behringer-Crawford Museum reopens February 18, 2025 and this must-see anniversary exhibit will be on display throughout 2025. Stay tuned for additional details about special events tied to the exhibit, which will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org or follow us on social media for updates.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council and the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

