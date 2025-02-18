NKY Young Professionals announce return of Community Impact Partnership for second year

The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) have announced the return of the Community Impact Partnership, formerly known as the Service Learning Project, a volunteer-based initiative allowing young professionals to support organizations that are making a difference in our region.

Now in its second year, NKYP is partnering with both Brighton Center and DCCH Center for Children and Families. At Brighton Center, NKYP volunteers will support the organization at four events throughout the year, including the Mail Carriers Food Drive in May. At DCCH, NKYP committee members will offer monthly instructional courses for residents on varying subjects.

“We are excited to continue NKYP’s commitment to supporting our community through the Community Impact Partnership,” said Kyle Frizzell, NKY Chamber Director of Events and NKYP. “Not only does this initiative provide meaningful support to local nonprofit organizations, but it also builds connections between young professionals and the Northern Kentucky communities in which they live and work. By building these relationships, we create lasting opportunities for engagement and growth to help retain young talent in our region.”

Brighton Center partners with individuals and families by providing a wide range of programs and services, which include meeting basic needs, adult and early childhood education, youth services, housing and financial wellness, workforce development, recovery services for women, and neighborhood-based programs.

“Brighton Center is thrilled to be partnering with Northern Kentucky Young Professionals. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect young professionals to nonprofits and provide meaningful experiences that make a difference in the community,” said Lauren Copeland, Senior Director at Brighton Center. “At Brighton Center, we believe that young professionals are an important part of our community of support, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with NKYP who care deeply about investing their time and talent to make a difference in the community.”

DCCH Center for Children and Families stabilizes, treats, and educates children and their families while helping navigate changes in relationships, attitudes, and behaviors. Through this support and assistance, the organization strives to establish a safe and loving home environment while helping the people they serve reshape themselves into a loving family unit and become productive and confident members of our community.

“DCCH Center for Children and Families is thrilled to partner with NKYP, which gives back to our residential kids by providing different life skill classes,” said Cassandra Patterson, VP of Development and Marketing at DCCH Center for Children and Families. “The kids in our care have endured so much, and they need to know there are safe and loving adults who want to be a part of their lives and teach them important skills for success.”

Volunteer opportunities will be offered throughout the year, with the next chance to participate on May 10 at the annual Mail Carriers Food Drive. More ways to get involved will be announced throughout the year.

To register and learn more about the volunteer opportunity, please visit www.nkychamber.com.

