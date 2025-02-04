Aviatra Accelerators to host second Galentine’s Gala February 13 at Cincinnati’s OTR Stillhouse

Aviatra Accelerators will celebrate local women entrepreneurs during second annual Galentine’s Gala Fashion Show and Fundraiser Thursday, February 13 from 6–9 p.m. at OTR Stillhouse, located at 2017 Branch Street in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine.

Galentine’s Day is the holiday created for the day before Valentine’s Day primarily as a time for women to celebrate their friendships. The Galentine’s Gala aims to provide a meaningful evening for women and their friends, to connect, be inspired, and empower women in the community.

Guests will have the opportunity to support women entrepreneurs through a paddle raise and silent auction featuring unique items and experiences. Attendees will also enjoy a fashion show featuring five local woman-owned boutiques, each showcasing four unique looks, including Sohza Sister Boutique, Chozen 4 U Boutique, Stylish LeNese Boutique and Coda Co. Taneica Oliveira, founder of Cincinnati Style Report magazine, will emcee the show.

“The Galentine’s Gala is a powerful evening of connection and community impact,” said Jill Morenz, president and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “Aviatra is dedicated to spotlighting women-owned businesses to build a more vibrant entrepreneurial community where women can succeed,” she continued.

Aviatra alumni who have achieved significant entrepreneurial success will share their stories throughout the evening. The featured speaker will be Michele Hobbs.

Proceeds from the event will support Aviatra’s mission and fund scholarships for women entrepreneurs.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org/gala.

Aviatra Accelerators