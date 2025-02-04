Care Net Pregnancy Services partners with Horizon Community funds to expand outreach

Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky (“Care Net”) has partnered with Horizon Community Funds to familiarize a wider audience with its outreach to those facing unplanned pregnancy, promote its educational mission, and enable greater funding opportunities.

“We look forward seeing this fund support Care Net’s mission of providing compassionate care and essential resources to those who need it,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “By partnering together, we can expand their reach and impact, ensuring more individuals in Northern Kentucky have access to the support and education they need during a critical time in their lives.”

Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky operates three centers staffed with licensed medical personnel and directed by two physicians: Deward Voss, M.D., a maternal and fetal specialist who oversees Care Net’s ultrasound program; and Olivia Kuper, M.D., a family medicine specialist who oversees testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections.

Care Net’s centers, located in Florence, Cold Spring and Williamstown, provide lab quality pregnancy tests and limited obstetric ultrasounds to confirm pregnancy and verify the fertilized egg is properly implanted and growing within the uterus. Nurse-advocates discuss all options with clients, and staff connect them with other community agencies should they need assistance with housing, food and other necessities or choose to place the child for adoption.

Additionally, 45 trained male and female volunteer mentors guide young women and men through 40 educational programs. Among the most popular is Earn While You Learn, which allows clients to earn car seats and cribs as they complete lessons on prenatal care, fetal development, newborn care, safety and other topics vital to new parents. Other programs cover parenting from toddlerhood through adolescence. Still others instruct clients in healthy relationships, basic life skills such as budgeting, recognizing abuse and trafficking and post-abortion recovery. In 2024, clients completed more than 2,500 classes individually or in groups, in-person or virtually.

Care Net serves 800 or more clients each year. All services are provided to clients at no cost.

Care Net is led by Executive Director Lyndi Zembrodt and a 12-member board of directors representing legal, medical, administrative, financial and faith disciplines. Zembrodt joined Care Net in 2005 as assistant director and has guided its expansion as executive director since 2009.

“Guided by their mentors, young moms and dads learn how to build healthy families, which in turn form the foundation of a healthy community,” said Zembrodt. “From the first pregnancy test to the last educational program, our work is informed by our mission statement: ‘to educate, support, and empower people before, during, and after an unplanned pregnancy, while uplifting the sanctity of human life.’”