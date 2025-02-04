Registration now open for Main Street Ventures’ 2025 Inventure Entrepreneurship Academy

Main Street Ventures has announced its Inventure Entrepreneurship Academy for high school students will be returning for the fourth year.

The program provides a hands-on experience for high school students interested in entrepreneurship. By immersing students in the entrepreneurial process, they will cultivate leadership and problem-solving skills while developing innovative ideas and learning how to turn those ideas into viable business models.

“At Main Street Ventures, we believe that equipping high school students with entrepreneurial skills is an investment in the future of our local economy,” said Sean Parker, executive director at Main Street Ventures. “The Inventure Entrepreneurship Academy is another way we’re inspiring and empowering the next generation of business leaders. Launching and growing a business is no small feat, but by connecting students with experienced local entrepreneurs, we’re helping them build a strong foundation to turn their ideas into successful ventures. And if we can encourage them to grow those businesses here, we’re further strengthening our community’s economic outlook.”

The five-day program will take place June 2-6 at the 1819 Innovation Hub at the University of Cincinnati. Startup leaders, university students, and business experts will share their knowledge and experiences with the students to help them build upon their business ideas. At the conclusion of the program, participating teams will pitch their ventures for the opportunity to win prize money, which can be put toward building their business.

“Since 2022, Main Street Ventures has empowered more than 80 young entrepreneurs with comprehensive tools, knowledge, and support systems needed to start a business successfully,” said Jazmine Mosby, manager of special events and operations at Main Street Ventures. “This program provides an opportunity for young innovators to achieve their entrepreneurial hopes and dreams, and we are looking forward to seeing all of the incredible ideas born out of this year’s group of participants.”

Online registration is now available at mainstventures.org/inventure. Any high school student located in Butler, Clermont, and Hamilton counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana are eligible to register. The program does not accept registrants not living in these respective counties or recent high school graduates. Inventure Entrepreneurship Academy is $20 for all participants that are accepted. Applications close on March 31. Supplies, lunch and snacks will be provided throughout the week.

Main Street Ventures