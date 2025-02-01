Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announces new classes for Spring Session beginning March 24

Baker Hunt has announced new classes for the upcoming Spring Session, including Intermediate Watercolor, Homeschool Classes, Teen Wheel, and more.

New themes in the Learning Kitchen include Cincinnati Chili from Scratch, Scandinavian Dinner, Palestinian Favorites, and so much more.

In addition to the new classes, students can expect to find traditional classes in mediums such as painting, ceramics, mosaics, stained glass, photography, and more.

Baker Hunt offers multi-week classes, and one-time workshops for youth, adults, and intergenerational classes.

Art classes and cooking workshops will be live on the website, and available for registration, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 7.

The Spring session begins March 24.

Learn more and register at www.bakerhunt.org,. Sign up for the mailing list to receive updates on classes at www.bakerhunt.org/contact.