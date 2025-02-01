ABLE organizing women’s rally at the Capitol to advocate for restoration of voting rights

Women from across Kentucky are coming together to advocate for amending Section 145 of Kentucky’s Constitution and restoring voting rights to those disenfranchised by felony convictions.

The event, Healing and Democracy: Women’s Voices for Restoring Voting Rights, will take place at The Kentucky State Capitol, 702 Capital Avenue, Annex Room 149, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601 on Tuesday, February 4th at noon and aims to provide a powerful platform for education, storytelling, and advocacy.

Organized by Advocacy Based on Lived Experience (ABLE) and its coalition partners, this rally will highlight the urgent need to address Kentucky’s felony disenfranchisement policies, which continue to impact nearly 200,000 Kentuckians. The event will serve as a space for healing and empowerment, offering inspiring speeches and personal testimonies from women who have experienced the transformative impact of voting rights restoration.

This event coincides with the 155th anniversary of the ratification of the 15th Amendment, a landmark moment in American democracy.

Kentucky’s unique history with felony disenfranchisement has left a lasting impact, and this rally aims to reshape the conversation around voting rights restoration. Unlike other Southern states, Kentucky’s disenfranchisement policies stemmed from concerns about election integrity rather than overt racial discrimination.

Today, advocates call for a return to the original values of electoral integrity by ensuring all Kentuckians have a voice in democracy.

ABLE and its coalition partners invite all community members, advocates, and policymakers to participate in this critical conversation.