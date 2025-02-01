Reimagined Bourbon Trail awarded Best of Business at World Beverage Innovation Awards

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail® Bourbon tourism program has been awarded the Best of Business: Marketing Campaign at the 2024 World Beverage Innovation Awards for its modern brand refresh launched last year to celebrate the Kentucky Bourbon Trail’s 25th anniversary.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail® has become a bucket list experience that is sought after around the world.

In 2024, the KDA unveiled a new look that celebrates a modern take on the brand while honoring the craftsmanship and rich history that makes Kentucky Bourbon so unique. The modern spin totes a sense of familiarity for longtime guests while also incorporating a contemporary feel with a touch of attainable luxury for the evolving audience.



The reimagined Kentucky Bourbon Trail® continues to reflect the diversity of experiences across its 60 destinations while resonating with the next generation of visitors.



Colleen Thomas, KDA Vice President of Operations shared “We are honored to be nationally recognized for the new vision that has been created for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. By creating a modern and approachable brand experience, we are making it even easier for the world to experience Kentucky Bourbon.”





Thomas added that the newly launched digital experience allows users to build the Bourbon Trail™ adventure of their dreams. “By developing a customizable, user-focused experience, we have proudly welcomed eager visitors to truly experience a taste of America’s spirit from the moment they see our brand.”



The updated wordmark and color palette pay homage to the craftsmanship of Bourbon production through a Copper hue with a nod to the Commonwealth’s natural beauty through Kentucky Bluegrass accents. Visitors can “Build Your Own Bourbon Trail®” with digital planning tools at kybourbontrail.com, allowing guests to curate their unique Bourbon journey based on their individual preferences and interests.



In partnership with Nashville-based agency Lewis, the KDA successfully modernized the brand to appeal to the next generation of visitors, marking the beginning of the next era for the iconic Bourbon Trail™.



“It was a privilege to collaborate so closely with the KDA to refresh a brand that honors the legacy of Kentucky Bourbon, which will be celebrated for generations to come. We’re thrilled to see the campaign recognized on a global stage during a time when the world has its eyes set on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®,” said Katie Peninger, VP Account Service at Lewis.

