Barbara Keeling inducted into the Rotary Club of Florence’s 2025 Heritage Hall of Fame

The Rotary Club of Florence will celebrate Barbara Keeling, the 2025 Heritage Hall of Fame inductee at its meeting today.

Keeling’s lifelong dedication to community service, leadership in the retail industry, and commitment to Rotary values make her an inspiring figure.

She began her career with JCPenney, where she worked for 35 years in various leadership roles before retiring and devoting herself full-time to volunteering. Barbara has been an active member of our Rotary Club since 2007, serving on the Board and contributing to many initiatives that strengthen our community.

The Club will reflect on Barbara’s journey — from teaching swimming lessons to children with disabilities as a young girl to her leadership in Rotary and beyond. She is an inspiration and shows the importance of volunteerism, teamwork, and service above self.

As the Club celebrates her induction into the Heritage Hall of Fame, they recognize her contributions unwavering dedication.

The Rotary Club of Florence Heritage Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to Rotary’s values, service, and leadership within the community. Inductees are individuals who have made a lasting impact through their commitment to “Service Above Self” and their contributions to the growth and success of the Rotary Club of Florence.

The first inductees were recognized in 2005 and include notable members such as Reverend Bob Carter, Joe Claxon, William Conrad, Gilby Greene, Roy Lutes, and William P. McEvoy.

Since then, the Hall of Fame has continued to grow, honoring individuals across multiple years for their outstanding service.

Over the years, the Heritage Hall of Fame has highlighted individuals from diverse backgrounds who have dedicated their time, leadership, and resources to making a difference. Inductees include business leaders, educators, community advocates, and longtime Rotary members who have played key roles in the club’s projects, charitable initiatives, and outreach efforts.

The Heritage Hall of Fame serves as an ongoing tribute to those who have left a profound legacy with the Rotary Club of Florence, inspiring future generations of Rotarians to continue their mission of service and community engagement.

Rotary Club of Florence