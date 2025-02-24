Florence Rotary Club accepting nominations for 2025 Teacher of the Year; nomination deadline March 7

The Rotary Club of Florence has opened its nominations for the 2025 Teacher of the Year Award.

The nomination form is open until Friday, March 7.

Candidates for Rotary’s Teacher of the Year should be an exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled teacher in any Boone County school — public or privates chools, pre-kindergarten through grade twelve — and plan to continue in an active teaching status. Supervisory and administrative responsibilities should be of secondary consideration.

The club’s goal is to honor local teachers deserving of recognition for their actions.

“You do make a big difference in society,” Said Rotary Club of Florence Sergeant at Arms and former Boone County Schools board member Shawn Carroll. “You help folks get on the path to success.”

To be eligible, your nominee must:

• Be currently employed as a teacher in a public or private school in Boone County

• Inspire students to engage and learn

• Have the respect and admiration of students, parents, and colleagues

• Play an active and useful role in the community, as well as, in the school

• Be poised, articulate, and possesses the energy to withstand a taxing schedule

• Exemplify the “Service Above Self” standard in his or her professional and community environment

• If the teacher has been previously nominated and was not the award winner they are still eligible for this award

The recipients will be honored at the club’s meeting to be held on Monday, April 21, starting at 11:45 a.m. at the Florence Event Center at Northern Kentucky Area Development District, located at 22 Spiral Drive in Florence.

The nomination page can be found at florencerotary.org/toy.

Rotary Club of Florence Kentucky