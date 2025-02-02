Bird flu cases grow; threat greatest for those working with livestock or wildlife

Kentucky Health News

While every American has seen the effects of avian flu on egg prices, bird flu, also know as H5N1, has the potential to become a greater risk to human health.

At the moment, avian flu poses the greatest threat to people working with livestock or wildlife. The disease has been found to have a devastating effect on poultry, but dairy cows have also had high infection rates.

“Sixteen states and 927 dairy herds have been affected,” reports Claire Carlson of The Daily Yonder.

Farmers working with livestock can minimize their risk for infection by wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and those infected can get treated with Tamiflu. Carlson explains, “But at commercial farms, PPE use is spotty at best, according to Investigate Midwest reporting. Their investigation found that one-third of states with active bird flu outbreaks in dairy herds were not tracking the distribution of PPE, leaving it up to the farmers to protect themselves and their workers”

The spread of bird flu in smaller or more remote towns could prove difficult to isolate. Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious diseases physician, told Carlson, “Our rural communities may not have the same kind of healthcare resilience [as cities], so if you have more than a couple of cases, my concern would be that we want to ensure that we can quickly make testing available.”

While dairy cows are having less deadly results from avian flu than chickens, the disease can also be passed through the consumption of raw milk from infected cattle. The Food and Drug Administration found that the virus is made “inactive through pasteurization.”

Twenty-eight states are enrolled in a program that tracks the flu rates and addresses what states should do in the event of an outbreak.

As of Jan. 16, there have been “66 confirmed human cases of bird flu in the U.S., and one death,” Carlson reports.

Bhadelia told her, “The more chances we give this virus to potentially infect humans and to evolve within humans, it is possible that it might grow into something that’s a greater threat to humans.”