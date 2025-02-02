Northern Kentuckians can help fight hunger during St. Vincent de Paul ‘Souper Bowl’ now though Feb. 9

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) has announced the second annual Souper Bowl to help tackle hunger ahead of the Big Game.

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in Super Bowl LIX, SVdP NKY’a dedicated team of employees, volunteers, and Vincentians won’t be sitting on the sidelines. Instead, SVdP NKY is teaming up with the community to take on food insecurity.

From now through February 9, you can help fight hunger by bringing cans of soup to SVdP NKY thrift stores or donating online at www.svdpnky.org. Financial gifts support our 29 Council and conference food pantries throughout Northern Kentucky, including those at our SVdP NKY Erlanger, Cold Spring, and Falmouth locations, sharing hope with local families, children, and seniors living on a fixed income in their time of need.

By supporting SVdP NKY food pantries, you can help make a difference. To learn more about the food assistance programs, visit www.svdpnky.org/help-with-food-hygiene.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky