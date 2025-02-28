Black Balloon Project annual event reflects Gabi Deaton’s advocacy for those suffering loss to addiction

Staff report

Gabi Deaton, who has been in recovery for over 14 years, created the Black Balloon Project after the loss of a childhood friend to overdose. She has become a vocal (and visual) advocate for helping the families of those who have suffered lost to addiction.

She used her gift — photography — to articulate her feelings surrounding the loss of her friend — and to save herself. She has now photographed 141 families who have all lost someone they loved to overdose.

Her annual fundraising event has grown into The Black Balloon Project Premier Event & Recovery Art Show will be held Saturday at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger from 1-5 p.m. It is her fourth event — and she and her team have added new twists.

This is an open gallery, so community members can drop in at anytime. It features three speakers — all expressing their experiences with overdoses, their own or their loved one’s. They put a face on the dangers of addiction — and the need for support to stop the epidemic.

The Black Balloon Project is a 501c3 charity that focuses on fighting stigma and removing barriers for those in addiction recovery and their families. The project uses funds to create “Fresh Start Kits” for those entering recovery housing.

Often when an individual enters recovery housing, they are starting over — with nothing. The kits are assembled and donated to local sober living houses to distribute to their new tenants.

These kits include: bedding, pillow, towel, wash cloth, shampoo/conditioner, soap/body wash, feminine products, toothpaste/toothbrush, deodorant and more. Each kit is dedicated in honor of someone who lost their life to overdose.



The project also created the “Zach Ziehm Memorial Project” (ZZMP). The ZZMP offers emergency financial assistance to local families who experience the sudden loss of a loved one due to overdose. These funds can be used towards funeral, burial or headstone costs.

The event

A speaker and a memorial slideshow will be at 3 p.m.

There will be three speakers. Gabi Deaton, CEO of BBP and 14 years in recovery; Karen Braun who lost her son Austin to an overdose in 2021 and Cheyenne Helm who lost her 4-year-old daughter, Brighton, from a fentanyl overdose in 2023.

This year there will be new local artists whose artwork correlates with addiction, overdose and/or recovery. These pieces include painting, sketches, digital art and more that will be on display.

These artists are:



• Joy Bryan

• Danielle Moore

• Christi Bambeck

• Jamie Smith

• Brian Hendricks

• Alicia Mosley, lost to overdose in 2019

• Shelby Hodge, lost to overdose in 2018

At the event, experience:



• Brighton’s Corner – In honor of Brighton Hendron, Gia’s Balloon Buddies LLC has donated their services. Face Painting, balloons animals and character actors. 1-3 p.m.

• Silent Action

• Event & recovery t-shirts for sale.

If you can’t attend the event but would like to contribute to the cause? The Amazon Wishlist is here.

See the Black Balloon Project’s Facebook Page here.