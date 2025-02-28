Campbell County boys extend string of district titles; Senior leads Highlands girls to win over rival

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County carried off the 37th District boys basketball championship trophy for the 12th consecutive year after an 81-39 win over Brossart in the title game on Thursday at Scott High School.

The Camels (22-9) took a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and kept pulling away. They ended up with 11 players in the scoring column. The team leader was senior guard Garyn Jackson, who got 19 of his 26 points in the first half.

Campbell County’s other double-figure scorers were senior guard Xavier Fancher with 13 points and junior forward Lucas Anthrop with 10. Fancher hit a 3-point goal in each of the last three quarters.

Brossart (15-15) made it to the district final for the first time since 2022, but the Mustangs ended up with their second lowest point total of the season against the Camels. The only scorer who reached double figures was senior Parker Mulberry with 12 points.

Both district finalists advance to next week’s boys 10th Region tournament at Harrison County High School. A draw to determine first-round pairings is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Campbell County won last year’s region championship and made it to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

The girls teams that won district championship games on Thursday were Simon Kenton, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Notre Dame and Highlands.

Highlands senior Marissa Green nearly had a triple-double in her team’s 59-50 win over Newport Central Catholic. The 6-foot-3 post player finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds and nine blocked shots in the victory. She also lifted her career rebound total to the 1,000 mark.

NewCath senior guard Caroline Eaglin took game-high scoring honors with 24 points. She made a runner in the lane that cut Highlands’ lead to 53-50 with 3:00 left in the game, but the Thoroughbreds were not able to score after that.

Highlands (21-8) and NewCath (16-16) will be in opposite brackets for the 9th Region girls tournament that starts Sunday at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena. A draw to determine first-round pairings is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

Sunday’s four games will be played in two sessions scheduled to begin at 1 and 6:30 p.m. The semifinals will be on Wednesday with the championship final on Friday, March 7.

Friday’s boys basketball district finals

32ND DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSTOWN

Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

33RD DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY

Cooper vs. Ryle, 7 p.m.

34TH DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Lloyd vs. Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD

Covington Catholic vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Newport vs. Highlands, 7 p.m.