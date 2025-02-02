Boone Conservancy secures 350-acre riverfront property for conservation, recreation

The Boone Conservancy, a Northern Kentucky nonprofit dedicated to land conservation, announced the successful acquisition of 350 acres of pristine Ohio River shoreline property in Petersburg. This significant purchase, made possible through an outpouring of community support, will safeguard vital natural land for generations to come.

The property, located adjacent to the I-275 bridge across from Lawrenceburg, Indiana, boasts 1.3 miles of riverfront, diverse wetlands, and a mature forest canopy. It holds significant historical and cultural value, encompassing Native American sites, the ruins of a Revolutionary War veteran’s home, and the burial ground of individuals formerly enslaved on the land.

“This project exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships,” said Christy Noll, Executive Director of The Boone Conservancy. “The overwhelming support from individuals, foundations, and government agencies demonstrates a shared commitment to preserving this irreplaceable natural and historical treasure for Northern Kentucky residents and visitors.”

Funding for the $2 million acquisition was secured through an 18-month campaign, with major contributions from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Migratory Bird Program, the Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund, Kentucky Natural Lands Trust, Boone County Fiscal Court, and numerous private donors, including the R.C. Durr Foundation, Toyota Boshoku America, Harry T Wilks Family Foundation, Bosch Community Fund, Drees Homes Foundation, HG, HF & Louise Tuechter Dornette Foundation, David & Joan Geohegan, Tom & Maria Schuh, Bill & Julea Remke and anonymous donors.

The first year of ownership will focus on comprehensive planning, including archaeological and environmental studies to fully understand and protect the site’s unique resources. The Conservancy will work closely with collaborators to develop a long-term vision for the property, balancing conservation efforts with responsible public access and recreational opportunities.

“This acquisition has been many years in the making, and we are grateful to our many partners for making the permanent protection of this parcel a reality. As intense development continues to occur in Boone County, preservation of greenspace is critical for the quality of life of current and future generations, and we are excited to provide this opportunity to our community,” explained Greg Larison, Chairman of The Boone Conservancy Board of Directors.

This acquisition strengthens a vital corridor of protected land along the Ohio River, complementing existing conservation areas in Indiana and Ohio. The presence of endangered bat species and migratory waterfowl secured crucial support from the US Fish and Wildlife Service through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) Fund and the Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund.

“I congratulate The Boone Conservancy on this important conservation acquisition in Northern Kentucky. This tract has been on the conservation radar for many years and will benefit the local community by providing vital greenspace and recreational opportunities, while also protecting critical forest-dwelling bat habitat,” stated Lee Andrews, Field Supervisor, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Kentucky Field Office.

Founded in 1999, The Boone Conservancy has a proven track record of land conservation, stewarding more than 1,200 acres of natural land in Northern Kentucky. The Conservancy leases two of its properties to Boone County Fiscal Court to operate as county parks. This latest acquisition marks a significant milestone in the Conservancy’s mission to protect the region’s natural resources for future generations.

