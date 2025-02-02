Corporex’s Ovation continues rising as third Boardwalk Residences building advances

Corporex is making significant progress on the vertical construction of the third condominium building at The Boardwalk Residences, while nearing completion on the first two buildings.

The Boardwalk Residences features a three-building luxury condominium collection within the residential offerings at Ovation. The 88 units are situated along a 1500-foot wooden boardwalk overlooking General James Taylor Park and the Ohio and Licking Rivers, with direct and unobstructed views of the Cincinnati skyline. With 74% of inventory, or 65 units, pre-sold, there is tremendous demand for this one-of-a-kind offering in this region, where the most expansive and picturesque views of downtown Cincinnati meet luxury, accessibility, and exclusivity. The first two buildings constructed are in the final interior home finishing stages.

Structured steel has been placed on the final building, and work is progressing with slab forming, shoring, and concrete pours. The fourth-floor concrete pour has also been completed, with the process continuing floor by floor to the fifth and final level.

Topping-out is anticipated by spring 2025.

“As we near the completion of the first two Boardwalk Residences and witness the third building rising, we are proud to see our founder Bill Butler’s vision becoming a reality,” said Brett Blackwell, president and COO of Corporex. “This year promises to be transformative for Ovation, with vertical construction on the third residential building advancing rapidly, condos approaching move-in readiness, the Homewood Suites hotel opening soon, and St. Elizabeth Physicians fully operational in our office building. These milestones reflect tremendous progress, allowing more people to experience Ovation firsthand.”

Corporex is the master developer and construction manager for the project, with Paul Hemmer Company serving as the prime contractor for the last Boardwalk Residences building which features 26 single units and three double units within floors two through five.

More than 12,000 square feet of retail space will be available on the first floor.

This building is slated for completion at the end of 2025.

Ovation is a nearly 25-acre, five-city block equivalent urban, mixed-use development along the confluence of the Ohio and Licking Rivers in Northern Kentucky. The community is host to a world-class music venue, state-of-the-art office buildings, residential options, hotels and open spaces. Once complete, Ovation will be an iconic regional epicenter of activity, offering unique public artworks, restaurants, bars, and experiences to visitors, connecting residents and the community directly to the rivers with an unbeatable view of the Cincinnati skyline. To learn more visit ovationontheriver.com.

Corporex Companies