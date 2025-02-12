Border Patrol agents at CVG intercept nine pounds of unsafe and illegal food additive tianeptine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Cincinnati seized two shipments on February 7 containing the deadly, addictive, and illegal substance tianeptine. Officers seized the 9 pounds for violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act).

Tianeptine is an unapproved drug in the U.S. Although other countries have approved tianeptine, corporations are making dangerous and unproven claims that tianeptine can improve brain function and treat anxiety, depression, pain, opioid use disorder, and other conditions.

Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified cases in which people experienced other serious harmful effects from abusing or misusing tianeptine by itself or with other drugs, including antidepressants and anti-anxiety medicines. These effects included agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma, and death.

Although the FDA has warned consumers about tianeptine, vendors continue to market and sell this drug. The FDA is aware tianeptine has been sold online, typically in tablet or powder form.

Both shipments originated from the same manufacturer in Hong Kong and were both headed to the same residence in Lubbock, Texas. The domestic value of this drug is over $209,000 and is part of an ongoing investigation.

“Our officers are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “The interception of this chemical compound is definitely significant as it prevented dangerous drugs from entering our communities and possibly causing harm to innocent people.”

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.

