‘Drew’s Puzzle Piece’ shines light on autism and support for families navigating its challenges

For John and Emily Michels of Ft. Wright, the 2010 autism diagnosis of their son, Drew, at just four years old changed their lives forever — but it also sparked a mission to help other families navigate the same challenges.

With the help of their family, John and Emily launched Drew’s Puzzle Piece, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families of children with autism. By providing resources, educational workshops, and emotional support, the organization aims to help families overcome challenges and celebrate achievements.

On Saturday, March 1, Drew’s Puzzle Piece will host the fourth annual Action for Autism event at the Gardens of Park Hills in Ft. Wright. Proceeds from the event will go toward providing vital programs, including educational workshops, autism-friendly events, and emotional and financial support for families.

“We were fortunate to have the resources and support to pursue early interventions and therapies for Drew, but we understand that many families don’t have that same opportunity,” said John Michels, founder of Drew’s Puzzle Piece and Drew’s father. “The financial strain of an autism diagnosis can be overwhelming, and it’s heartbreaking to think that some children may miss critical developmental milestones because their families can’t afford the necessary services. Through Drew’s Puzzle Piece, we hope to alleviate some of that burden and provide others with the support they need.”

Drew’s Puzzle Piece offers a grant program where families can request assistance for essential items like communication devices, therapy services, and sensory equipment. Once approved, the organization purchases the items or pays providers directly, ensuring families get the help they need without added financial strain.

“We encourage any family struggling to afford the tools or therapies their child needs to reach out to us,” said Emily. “We want parents to know they’re not alone — we’re here to help make sure their child has the best possible chance to grow and thrive.”

Drew’s journey is a story of resilience, progress, and hope. Although the early days of his diagnosis were filled with struggles, including difficulties with communication, eating, and basic life tasks, Drew has made remarkable strides. Today, he is a thriving senior at Covington Catholic High School, where he works at Skyline Chili, manages the football team, and is preparing to live independently. But John and Emily know that not every family’s journey looks the same.

“We’ve been blessed with an incredible support system that helped Drew achieve milestones we once thought might be out of reach,” said Drew’s mom Emily. “But many families don’t have that support. They face challenges like severe behavior issues, wandering, and heartbreaking communication barriers. That’s why we created Drew’s Puzzle Piece—to help other families experience the joys of progress and hope.”

The Action for Autism event welcomes everyone to a relaxed environment including:

• Live Music and Entertainment

• Family-Friendly Activities

• Silent Auction Featuring Local Donations

• Guest Speakers Sharing Autism Awareness Stories

With autism spectrum disorder affecting 1 in 36 children, the Michels hope to foster greater understanding and support within the community. Drew’s story is proof that, with the right help, milestones can be achieved, and futures can be brighter.

“We know how important it is for families to have someone in their corner,” said Emily. “This event is about bringing people together, sharing resources, and offering that support to others.”

To purchase tickets for the Action for Autism event, to sponsor or to donate, visit dppinc.org.

Drew’s Puzzle Piece