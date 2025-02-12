Cove FCU to sponsor ‘The Bridge of Healing’ event Feb. 22 in support of those navigating divorce

Cove Federal Credit Union is inviting Northern Kentuckians navigating divorce to join for an informative session offering support and resources Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the Kenton County Public Library’s Erlanger Branch, 401 Kenton Lands Road.

A complimentary coffee and hot chocolate bar will be available at the event, entitled “The Bridge of Healing: Navigating Divorce with Support and Resources.”

Community, employers, HR teams and all advocates of wellness are encourged to share the event with anyone who may be in need of support resources while going through a divorce.

Complete event details and registration are available online at KCPL’s ‘The Bridge of Healing’ event page.

Children are welcome. Accommodations will be provided in an adjacent room with book readings and activities.

Support and resources will be available from:

• AtWork Personnel

• Brighton Center, Inc.

• Children’s Law Center, Inc.

• Cove Federal Credit Union

• Desantis Family Law

• Eagle Bookkeeping & Tax Service LLC

• EC Learn

• Edward Jones

• Energy Insurance

• EXP Realty

• Freedom Insurance Group/American Senior Benefits

• Ion Center for Violence Prevention

• Kenton County Public Library – Erlanger Branch

• Learning Grove, Inc.

• Lifetime Financial Growth LLC

• Luminate Home Loans

• Moore Accounting

• St. Vincent de Paul NKY

• Trinity Debt Management

• Viewpoint Psychological Services

• ZNM Properties

“Cove is proud to work with these partners to provide vital support and resources to the communities we all serve,” said Tom Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Cove Federal Credit Union.

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit www.covefcu.com.

Cove Federal Credit Union