Botanist and biologist Patrick Applegarth to discuss benefits of region’s wildflower species Feb. 27 at BCM

Behringer-Crawford Museum is inviting visitors to welcome the coming spring on Thursday, February 27 as botanist and biologist Patrick Applegarth will share the beauty and benefits of wildflowers.

The free event, beginning at 7 p.m., is sponsored by the AvantGardeners and Park Hills Parks Committee and will take place in the museum’s Education Center.

Wildflowers do more than brighten landscapes — they support pollinators and enrich ecosystems. Applegarth will highlight native species, offer tips for growing a thriving wildflower bed and reveal the best local spots to see these seasonal wonders, including Devou Park.

A lifelong Northern Kentucky resident, Applegarth graduated from Northern Kentucky University in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, specializing in plants. During his college years, he managed the N.K.U. greenhouse and conducted a botanical collection of over 500 plant species for the Kentucky Academy of Science. With a background in landscaping and years of experience teaching science and math, Applegarth brings a wealth of knowledge to his presentations.

The evening includes a talk, PowerPoint presentation and Q&A session. Admission is free, and the event in open to the public.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum