Opinion – Susan Bushelman: Heart of the Matter — Taking ‘Small Steps’ to protect your heart health

As a physician, I see firsthand the impact that heart disease has on patients and their families. It remains the leading cause of death in Kentucky (and Kentucky is ranked 8th nationally in heart disease deaths), yet many of the risk factors are preventable with small lifestyle changes.

The Kentucky Medical Association (KMA)’s “Small STEPS, Big Impact” campaign aims to encourage Kentuckians to make small changes to their lifestyle to prevent heart disease and other illnesses. The STEPS campaign plans to focus even more on cardiovascular health over the next year, but with February recognized as American Heart Month, I want to encourage you to take small, meaningful steps today that can add years to your life.

• Nutrition: Fueling Your Heart

A healthy diet is one of the most powerful tools for preventing heart disease. A heart-healthy diet should emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reducing sodium, added sugars, and processed foods can significantly lower the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity—major contributors to heart disease. Small changes, such as replacing sugary beverages with water and choosing whole foods over processed snacks, are steps you can take to make a big difference over time.



• Exercise: Moving Toward a Stronger Heart

Your heart is a powerful muscle, and physical activity strengthens the heart and helps maintain a healthy weight, lowers blood pressure, and improves cholesterol levels. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. This could mean a brisk 30-minute walk five days a week, swimming, cycling, or even dancing. To make a lasting change, be sure to find something you enjoy doing on a regular basis so that it’s easier to become part of your routine.





• Stress Management: Protecting Your Heart and Mind

Chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure and unhealthy behaviors such as overeating, smoking, or drinking alcohol excessively. Finding ways to manage stress — whether through mindfulness, taking a relaxing walk, or hobbies — can have a significant impact on heart health. Prioritizing sleep and maintaining strong positive social connections can also reduce stress and support overall well-being. Also remember that what you are consuming online can have an impact on your stress and anxiety levels, too. So put down your phone and be conscious of the impact screen time is having on your mood.



• Screenings: Knowledge is Power

Many people don’t realize they have high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol until it’s too late. Regular screenings and visits with your Primary Care Physician allow for early detection and intervention, which can prevent severe heart conditions. Talk to your physician about monitoring your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar, especially if you have a family history of heart disease.

This American Heart Month, I encourage you to take small steps toward better heart health that can add up to a big impact. You can also learn more about the KMA’s Small STEPS, Big Impact campaign and additional steps you can take at SmallStepsKY.org. Your heart works tirelessly for you—take care of it in return.



Susan Bushelman, M.D., is a member of the Kentucky Medical Association’s Small STEPS, Big Impact Physician Ambassadors program, which encourages Kentuckians to make small changes to their lifestyle that can add up to a big impact on their overall health. Visit SmallSTEPSKy.org for more information.