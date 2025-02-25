Brossart girls need late scoring surge to win 37th District playoff game against Scott

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After scoring just four points in the third quarter, Brossart’s offense got back on track and came away with a 46-39 victory over Scott in the opening game of the 37th District girls basketball tournament on Monday at Scott.

The Mustangs outscored the home team, 17-11, in the fourth quarter to get the win that puts them in the district final against Campbell County at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both of the those teams will play in next week’s 10th Region girls tournament at Campbell County Middle School.

Brossart had a 16-point lead, 23-7, in the second quarter of its game against Scott. The margin slipped to nine points, 25-16, at halftime and Scott trailed by just one point, 29-28, going into the fourth quarter.

The score was tied, 30-30, when Brossart launched its game-winning surge.

It began with pair of 3-point goals by sophomore Graylee Kramer and a field goal, free throw combination by senior Zoee Meyers that put the Mustangs ahead, 39-33, with 2:48 left on the clock.

They secured the win by making seven of eight free throws in the final 1:32. Meyers made the last two foul shots to finish with a game-high 16 points that lifted her career total to 1,001. Kramer finished with 12 points.

The leading scorers for Scott were freshman Noelle Price with 13 points and senior Kaia Peterson with 10. Price got eight points during her team’s 12-4 scoring run in the third quarter.

In other girls playoff games on Monday, Grant County upset Walton-Verona, 54-43, to make it to the 32nd District final and Dayton defeated Newport, 58-39, in the 36th District.

The final scores in boys playoff games on Monday included Boone County 68, Heritage 64 in the 33rd District and Bellevue 48, Dayton 46 in the 36th District.

Girls basketball district tournaments

32ND DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Simon Kenton vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

33RD DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 5:45 p.m.

Ryle vs. Conner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34TH DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Lloyd vs. St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross-Beechwood winner, 7:30 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Highlands vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship game: Campbell County vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball district tournaments

32ND DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33RD DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 5:45 p.m.

Conner vs. Ryle, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34TH DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Newport vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Scott vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.