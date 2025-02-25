Covington Life Sciences Partners rebrands as LifeSciKY, expands to recruit entrepreneurs

Covington Life Sciences Partners, a nonprofit lab incubator dedicated to accelerating science, entrepreneurship, education, and economic development in Northern Kentucky, has rebranded as LifeSciKY ahead of the opening of its state-of-the-art research lab.

LifeSciKY aims to position Northern Kentucky as a nationally recognized hub for life sciences by providing entrepreneurs with a place to innovate, grow, and succeed and by working with regional and national partners to elevate the life sciences ecosystem.

“The LifeSciKY brand better reflects our commitment to positioning Northern Kentucky and the Commonwealth as a leader in the life sciences sector,” said LifeSciKY Executive Director Dr. Christin Godale. “LifeSciKY fills a critical gap for early-stage biotech companies and this name reflects our mission to cultivate a thriving environment for aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators by giving them access to the resources, facilities, and connections they need to make a global impact in life sciences.”

Along with its new name, LifeSciKY has launched a new website – LifeSciKY.com – to connect with the community and prospective Lab Residency applicants.

“We are thrilled to be accepting applications for Lab Residency at LifeSciKY and look forward to welcoming and empowering these forward thinkers as they advance their groundbreaking work,” said LifeSciKY Co-Chair Chuck Scheper, Chairman of the Board of Bexion Pharmaceuticals. “We are focused on supporting high-growth ventures that align with our mission to advance the life sciences ecosystem in Kentucky.”

Lab Residency at LifeSciKY will grant early-stage life sciences companies access to more than $1M in shared equipment, fully equipped shared and private lab facilities, and access to critical resources such as specialized equipment, technical support, and a network of industry partners and mentors.

Interested applicants can visit LifeSciKY.com to learn more and begin the application process.

LifeSciKY’s 15,000-square-foot facility is set to open in late summer 2025 in the OneNKY Center in Covington.

“LifeSciKY is an incredible asset for Northern Kentucky and the work has just begun,” said Mayor Ron Washington, City of Covington. “The city is excited to support LifeSciKY’s efforts to grow our existing life sciences ecosystem while preserving an affordable and welcoming quality of life and community. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to establish our region as the premier destination for life sciences and biotech companies.”

