Campbell County boys enter basketball district playoffs with versatile floor leader in lineup

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Campbell County basketball player Garyn Jackson entered his senior season knowing he needed to do a little bit more on the floor for the Camels to succeed.

The 6-foot point guard stepped into the role of team leader and did so well that he was voted the top senior in the 10th Region by coaches after Campbell County finished the regular season with a 20-9 record.

In addition to leading the team in assists, Jackson has career-high averages of 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Camels, who will play Calvary Christian in the opening game of the 37th District playoffs on Tuesday.

“Anything that the team needs, I will do,” Jackson said. “We didn’t have an experienced big man like we did last year, so I knew we all had to step up and get rebounds and contribute.”

Last season, Campbell County won the 10th Region championship and made it to the quarterfinals of the state tournament with three seniors in the starting lineup. The two returning starters were Jackson and senior guard Xavier Fancher.

A strong varsity debut by freshman Austin Davie, who has team high averages of 18.5 points and 7.3 rebounds, helped the Camels reach the 20-win plateau for the fourth consecutive season. But the steady play Jackson in all phases of the game is what makes the team tough to beat.

“He’s just so basketball smart,” said Campbell County coach Brent Sowder. “We told him, ‘You’re going to be the man out there,’ so he knew what was going to be required. At the end of the day, he just wants to put a W on the board, so whatever it takes, he’s going to do it.”

Jackson has been playing varsity basketball since he was a freshman. He enters this week’s district tournament with career totals of 1,191 points, 588 assists, 537 rebounds and 261 steals. He posted a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists twice this season.

In last year’s 10th Region championship game, Jackson made a 3-pointy shot as time expired to give Campbell County a 63-62 win over Harrison County in overtime. He was also a double-figure scorer in both of his team’s state tournament games.

Returning to the state tournament won’t be easy. The Camels had a 5-4 record during the final month of the regular season and lost to 10th Region rivals George Rogers Clark and Montgomery County in earlier games.

“I just think we can do it because of the kind of team we are,” Jackson said of repeating as region champion. “If we’re hitting our shots, it’s crazy how good we are.”

Girls basketball district tournaments

32ND DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona-Grant County winner, 7 p.m.

33RD DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 5:45 p.m.

Ryle vs. Conner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34TH DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Lloyd vs. St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross-Beechwood winner, 7:30 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Newport vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Highlands vs. Newport-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Brossart vs. Scott, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game: Campbell County vs. Brossart-Scott winner, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball district tournaments

32ND DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33RD DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Boone County vs. Heritage Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Boone County-Heritage winner, 5:45 p.m.

Conner vs. Ryle, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34TH DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Dayton vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Newport vs. Dayton-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Scott vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.