National Governors Association approve federal priorities at its ’25 Winter Meeting

At the 2025 Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association (NGA), Governors approved federal priorities to advocate to the 119th Congress and the administration. The priorities were developed by three bipartisan, Governor-led task forces that meet regularly to discuss issues and policies that impact states, territories and Commonwealths.

The federal priorities are backed by a resolution that was unanimously voted on at the session to serve as a roadmap for NGA’s advocacy efforts at the federal level.



“As Governors, we are always looking for new ideas that can help us deliver better results,” said NGA Chair Colorado Governor Jared Polis. “State input is key to avoid abrupt changes that create uncertainty and adversely impact the countless services we run to support infrastructure, education, health care, economic growth and disaster response in our states. Governors are ready and willing to work together, and with the administration and Congress, to evaluate and improve the efficiency of these services. We are open to bipartisan conversations with anyone from state and local governments, fellow governors, Congress, and the federal government.”

“Governors of both parties share common purpose when it comes to making our economy, infrastructure, and education and health systems the best they can be,” said NGA Vice Chair Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “I appreciate the opportunity to talk with fellow Governors to discuss how states and territories can work with the White House and Congress to reduce debt and grow the economy. Governors balance our budgets, and we are the ones building roads and implementing education reforms. The perspective of Governors is critical to ensure states and territories work effectively with the federal government to achieve the best possible outcomes for Americans.”

The full resolution text adopted by Governors for 2025:

Governors believe federal action should be limited to the powers expressly conveyed by the Constitution, preserving state sovereignty in legislative and regulatory matters the Executive Committee has added the following bipartisan priorities:

• Enhancing emergency management;

• Streamlining permitting processes;

• Supporting flexibility and waiver opportunities and funding for state and territorial designed Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF;

• Ensuring the federal government meets its already committed obligations for federally funded projects across states, territories and Commonwealths.

The task forces have developed the following list of federal priorities to advance the mission of the Association:

Task Force on Economic Development and Revitalization

▪ Accelerating infrastructure project delivery and streamlining permitting, while establishing Governors priorities for the next surface transportation reauthorization;

▪ Advancing technology innovation and securing energy resilience to strengthen the country’s economy and national security;

▪ Working with Congress on the most impactful programs for states and territories contained in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and the CHIPS and Science Act;

▪ Investing in state and territorial efforts to protect water resources and clean water.

▪ Ensuring Governors have a voice as Congress considers tax reform and international trade agreements.

Task Force on Public Health and Disaster Response

▪ Ensure Governors are consulted, and their gubernatorial authorities are maintained, in the areas of defense, homeland security, emergency management, health, and human services, including those outlined in U.S.C. Title 10 and 32 pertaining to National Guard readiness and structure;

▪ Advocate for flexibility and support for a robust health and human service system including safety net programs, such as Medicaid and SNAP, and oppose shifting essential federal funding obligations to states and territories without adequate planning;

▪ Ensure the National Guard is equipped with sufficient resources and capabilities to fully recruit and man a force ready to support domestic emergencies and fulfill its role as the operational reserve for national security missions;

▪ Enhance emergency response and disaster recovery by ensuring federal programs, such as Disaster Relief Fund, National Flood Insurance, and Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery, are sufficient, adaptable, and streamlined to meet the diverse needs of states and territories, and easier to navigate for individuals, businesses, and all levels of governments;

▪ Strengthen preparedness efforts by fostering both inter-state and federal-state collaborations to maintain resilient supply chains and stockpiles for critical infrastructure before, during, and after emergencies;

▪ Support federal initiatives that provide tools and flexibility to states and territories to ensure safe communities for all Americans in areas such as malicious unmanned aircraft systems, cyberattacks, border security, trafficking, substance use disorder, justice-involved re-integration, crisis response systems, and comprehensive safety measures.

Task Force on Education, Workforce and Community Investment

▪ Supporting reauthorization of the Farm Bill;

▪ Supporting efforts to expand innovative educational experiences, apprenticeship opportunities and non-degree pathways including but not limited to the reauthorization of WIOA;

▪ Working with the House and Senate bipartisan Paid Leave Working Groups as they consider a legislative framework around paid family leave;

▪ Supporting continued investment in federal education programs that address workforce needs and efforts to improve state longitudinal data systems;

▪ Increasing supply of housing by strengthening the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and giving states and territories the tools necessary to streamline burdensome zoning, permitting, and land use policies.

Founded in 1908, the National Governors Association (NGA) is the bipartisan organization of the nation’s 55 Governors. Through NGA, Governors share best practices, address issues of national and state interest and share innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of federalism.

