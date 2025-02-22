Cincinnati Opera holding open casting calls for ‘supers’ roles for ’25 Summer Festival

For anyone who’s dreamed of appearing on the Cincinnati Music Hall stage, Cincinnati Opera is ready to give you your moment in the spotlight. No singing skills are required.

Cincinnati Opera will hold two open casting calls for supernumerary roles for the company’s 2025 Summer Festival.

The information and casting sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 29, 2025, 10:00 a.m.–noon. at the Corbett Opera Center at Music Hall (1243 Elm Street, Cincinnati).

Supernumerary—or “super”—roles are non-singing, non-speaking roles, much like extras in film and television.

Supers will share the stage with internationally renowned artists and work with celebrated directors and conductors. No experience is necessary and all super positions are filled on a voluntary basis. Individuals of all ages, races, ethnicities, genders, and abilities are welcome and encouraged to apply.

Cincinnati Opera seeks applicants for the following roles:

Rigoletto

Commitment period: May 19–June 14, 2025

Performances: June 12 and 14, 2025

Supers needed: Male- and female-presenting adults

Tosca

Commitment period: June 2–June 28, 2025

Performances: June 26 and 28, 2025

Supers needed:

• Male- and female-presenting adults

• One (1) child

Fiddler on the Roof

Commitment period: June 25–July 27, 2025

Performances: July 23, 25, 26, 27, 2025

Supers needed:

• Male- and female-presenting adults

• Eight (8) children

Cincinnati Opera’s productions of Rigoletto, Tosca, and Fiddler on the Roof will be presented in Springer Auditorium at Cincinnati Music Hall. Supers are required to attend approximately 10–15 rehearsals. Daytime rehearsals may be scheduled.

Attending a casting call does not obligate a person to participate.

Interested individuals may attend simply to learn more about supernumerary opportunities.

For more information, please visit cincinnatiopera.org or email supers@cincinnatiopera.org.

