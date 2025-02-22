Newport Central Catholic unveils official name of new athletic complex, honoring major donors

As part of the ongoing capital projects within the Looking Up Campaign, Newport Central Catholic (NCC) has announced the official name of its future, state-of-the-art athletic complex — Ciafardini Family Athletic Complex.

Expected to be completed Fall of 2025, this transformational facility will mark a new chapter for student-athletes, coaches, and the entire Thoroughbred community. The new facility will offer a synthetic turf field, six-lane track, stadium seating for 1,500, press box, concessions and more. The Ciafardini Family Athletic Complex is a testimony to the strength and commitment of the NCC community, and we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone.

“Our vision with the Looking Up Capital Campaign has always been about investing in the next generation of Thoroughbreds and building community,” said Principal Kenny Collopy. “This campaign has allowed us to give our students the tools, facilities, and knowledge they need to explore their God-given talents and strive to be the best versions of themselves.”

The grand unveiling of the Ciafardini Family Athletic Complex will take place this fall with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. More details, including how the community can get involved in the celebrations, will be announced this summer.

Anthony (Tony) Ciafardini, a 1966 graduate of Newport Catholic, provided a major gift to the school in support of the athletic facility project. Ciafardini’s support, along with hundreds of other donations and volunteer hours, have helped bring the project to fruition.

“We could not be more excited and proud to finally have a permanent home for Thoroughbred athletics,” said Ciafardini. “It’s an honor to support the creation of this athletic complex, knowing it will be a place where young people can grow in faith, strength, leadership, and community.”

For more information on the Looking Up Campaign, visit: ncchs.com/looking-up

Newport Central Catholic