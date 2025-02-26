Dayton, Bellevue kick off ‘Bridging Back Business’ following bridge reopening

Staff report

The cities of Dayton and Bellevue are kicking off the “Bridging Back Business” initiative this week, in conjunction with Northern Kentucky’s other river cities, meetNKY, and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

This marketing initiative seeks to bring customers – both old and new – back to businesses, which have been adversely affected by the unexpected closing of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge late last year.

“The winter months are always a difficult time for restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other retail outlets, but this year’s seasonal downturn was much more significant because of the bridge closure,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “With the bridge now open and spring weather on its way, this marketing initiative helps to showcase the growing culinary and live entertainment scene in our city.”

Beginning Wednesday, and running through March 1, Dayton and Bellevue restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and entertainment venues will offer these specials and events:

• “Dine in Dayton,” Wednesday night, Feb. 26

Hometown Heroes will have homemade meatloaf and steak dinner specials as well as boneless wings for $1 a piece.

Wayfarer Tavern will be offering its F&N Steakhouse-inspired Mini Cocktails along with its delicious snacks and pizzas.

Kate’s Catering is offering a 25 percent discount on upcoming cooking classes. To take advantage of this offer, visit Kate’s Catering website and and use the discount code: BridgeBackBusiness

• “Coffee and Breakfast on 6th Avenue,” Thursday morning, Feb. 27

Unataza Coffee will take off $2 from any order with a minimum purchase of $15. This discount will be applied, if requested, at checkout, or for online orders, using this discount code: BRIDGE

Elliott Coffee and Hansman’s Corner Market also will be offering coffee and breakfast specials.

• “Take a Lunch Break,” Friday lunch hour, Feb. 28

Wayfarer Tavern will offer its “Big Mike” Pizza – think of a Big Mac and all the fixings on a pizza — in honor of the reopening of the “Big Mac” Bridge.

Hometown Heroes will have lunch specials

• “Saturday Night Live in Dayton,” Saturday evening, March 1

Commonwealth Sanctuary Comedy Club will have two comedy features: • Tommy Brennan, a regular at the world-famous Comedy Cellar in New York City and a nationally touring headlining comic. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $17 a person. • Comedy mock trial of music star Drake. Judge David Stewart presides as comedians take the stand to argue the case, celebrity witnesses weigh in, and the jury (that’s you) delivers the final verdict. Show starts at 9:30 p.m. and tickets are $17 a person.

Hometown Heroes will have live music with Cody Houston.

City of Bellevue Specials and Events

• Wednesday, 2/26: Shop various retailers in Bellevue to “bridge the gap” for your needs.

• Thursday, 2/27: Participating bars will be offering a signature cocktail using New Riff Rye. Customers can vote for their favorite cocktail to determine the city winner that goes on to compete in the Grand Finale Showdown at New Riff Distilling on March 16.

• Friday, 2/28: Happy Hours at participating establishments

Mocktail Lunch Hour from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., participating establishments will create a signature mocktail to serve for free.

Cocktails with Molly Wellman and an extended happy hour will take place from 4–6 p.m. at Buckhead Mountain Grill with free appetizers.

• Saturday, 3/1: Bellevue is Bridging Back Fun for Everyone! Family-friendly activities will take place along the Avenue. Kids activities will be stationed at 201 Fairfield Ave. and a display of entries from the Lego Bridge-Building Contest will be available to see at various businesses, alongside family-focused business specials.

The Bridging Back Business initiative is part of a four-week marketing campaign by the river cities. Dayton and Bellevue kick it off this week.

Newport, Fort Thomas, and Covington will be featured next week.

On March 9-15, all cities – and their participating businesses – will participate in a joint marketing effort to promote businesses in the entire region.



In addition, New Riff is sponsoring a Bridging NKY Cocktail Contest for bars and restaurants in the river cities that culminates in a grand cocktail showdown on March 16 at the New Riff Aquifer Bar in Newport. The competition invites bars and restaurants across NKY to feature a signature New Riff Rye cocktail to help bring foot traffic to these venues.

People will vote on the best cocktail, and a winner from each city will compete in the showdown event on March 16.