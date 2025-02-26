Seven teams lock down berths in 9th Region girls tournament; Brossart boys earn spot in 10th Region bracket

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The field for next week’s 9th Region girls basketball tournament was completed Tuesday when seven teams won district semifinal games all by double-digit margins to join Notre Dame Academy in the region’s eight-team bracket.

It was also a big night for the Brossart boys team that earned a berth in the 10th Region tournament for the first time in three years with a 48-37 win over Scott in the a 37th District game.

Brossart snapped a five-game losing streak against Scott behind a 20-point effort by senior guard Parker Mulberry.

Late in the third quarter, Mulberry hit a 3-pointer that put his team ahead, 32-24. He also scored six points in the final two minutes to secure the victory for the Mustangs, who finished 3-26 last season.

Brossart (15-14) will play Campbell County (21-9) in the 37th District final at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Scott High School. Campbell County won the district title the last 11 seasons.

The girls teams that won district semifinal games on Thursday were Cooper, Ryle, Dixie Heights, St. Henry, Holy Cross, Highlands and Newport Central Catholic.

Cooper won the last three 9th Region girls tournaments and got back in the bracket with a 68-16 win over Boone County in the 33rd District playoffs on Tuesday. In the closest district semifinal game, NewCath defeated Bellevue, 63-51, in a 36th District matchup.

Cooper sophomore guard Haley Noel was voted 9th Region Player of the Year by coaches in the region. The other first-team all-region selections were Eaglin, Marissa Green of Highlands, Aumani Nelson of Holy Cross and Catherine Buddenberg of Dixie Heights.

The second team nominees were Aniyah Carter (Holy Cross), Emma Holtzapfel (Notre Dame), Jaelyn Jones (Ryle), Maren Orme (Highlands) and Coralee Pelfrey (Dixie Heights). The third team included Addyson Brissey (Cooper), Asia Carner (Dixie Heights), Izalee Kerns (Conner), Maya Lawrie (Notre Dame) and Jayden McClain (Ryle).

Boys basketball district tournaments

32ND DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Walton-Verona vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona-Grant County winner, 7 p.m.

33RD DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Boone County, 5:45 p.m.

Conner vs. Ryle, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34TH DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Lloyd vs. Villa Madonna, 6 p.m.

Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Holmes, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Newport vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Campbell County vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball district tournaments

32ND DISTRICT AT WILLIAMSTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Simon Kenton vs. Grant County, 7 p.m.

33RD DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Cooper vs. Ryle, 7 p.m.

34TH DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 7 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Notre Dame vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship game: Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship game: Campbell County vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.