Looking for a job? The Kenton County Public Library offers many resources that can help in your search

Looking for a job is rarely easy for anyone and, regardless of the circumstances, transitioning into a new career comes with its challenges. The Kenton County Public Library’s Career and Job Services Division provides a wide range of resources designed to support nearly every aspect of the search.

For those navigating this significant transition, the library offers classes to help individuals adapt to their new circumstances and prepare for the next steps in their career journey.

Some of these classes include:

• Interviewing Skills Workshop

• Resume Basics for Today

• Research Strategies for the Job Seeker

• Transferable Skills Workshop

• Core Skills Workshop

• The Fine Art of Job Correspondence

• Managing Applicant Tracking Software

One-on-one appointments with a career navigator are also available. Job seekers can get individualized help with their resume, cover letter and interview skills.

In addition to the job search, filing for unemployment can be an overwhelming process. While the library cannot assist with your filing, the programs listed above, along with many others, can count towards Work Search Requirements if you receive Unemployment Insurance through the State of Kentucky.

For general information on getting started with unemployment as well as more information about Kentucky’s weekly Work Search Requirements, visit https://www.kentonlibrary.org/ky-unemployment-work-search-requirements.

To get started with the library’s Career and Job Services or to learn more, visit www.kentonlibrary.org/careerandjobservices.

Kenton County Public Library