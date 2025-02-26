‘Plogging Across the Bluegrass’ event coming to Covington — register to pick up litter while jogging

Volunteers will fan out on Saturday to pick up litter while getting exercise during the annual “Plogging Across the Bluegrass” event.



Covington

You can register at Plogging Registration through today.



The event – whose name employs the semantic merger of the Swedish term “plocka upp” (meaning “to pick up”) and the English word “jogging” – combines camaraderie and community, said Sheila Fields, manager of the City’s Solid Waste & Recycling Division.



Joggers and walkers should meet at 10 a.m. at West Sixth Covington Haus brewery at 100 West Sixth St. to choose from among three routes. Each is about 2 miles long and will take about an hour and a half to complete.

Participants can then meet back at West Sixth for drinks and a free lunch from Smoke Justis restaurant.



The City is hosting the event with Keep Covington Beautiful, a program run by The Center for Great Neighborhoods.