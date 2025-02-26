NKU, Cincinnati SCPA students to perform with Grammy-winning artist during March 18 concert

Northern Kentucky University’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble has announced collaboration with New York Voices and Cincinnati’s School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) ensembles — Meridian 8 and Baby Grands — for a vocal jazz performance Monday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at NKU’s Greaves Concert Hall

“Bringing New York Voices to our region is a unique opportunity that NKU is proud to offer students,” said Kelly MacKenzie-Thurley, director of NKU’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble. “This experience performing with Grammy award-winning and critically acclaimed talent not only enriches our students’ education, but also offers the community a chance to experience world-class jazz in their own backyard.”

Known for their impeccable harmonies and innovative arrangements, New York Voices have set the gold standard in vocal jazz for more than three decades. The group’s collaboration with NKU’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble and SCPA’s ensembles will showcase both seasoned professionals and the next generation of great jazz vocalists.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for our students to learn from and perform alongside one of the most respected groups in vocal jazz,” said Sterling Finkbine, director of vocal music/Baby Grands at SCPA.

The one-night-only performance at NKU’s Greaves Concert Hall will feature a repertoire blending classic jazz standards, contemporary selections and vocal arrangements. Audiences can expect a night of music that bridges generations and highlights the power of jazz.

For more more information and to purchase tickets, visit the SOTA ticketing website.

