Mike Tussey: The transition is coming and we’re going with it all the way

Here we are in late February with the month bouncing around with fickle temperatures and a little of this and a little of that. It’s been 24 days since Punxsutawney Phil dug his carcass out of his domain and revealed that we will indeed, endure 6 more weeks of winter weather.

In 72 short hours – the doors of March will swing open Saturday with a huge welcome of: TRANSITION. Pull up a chair, and let’s take a look at the preview of what’s coming very soon.

Sure, March weather is every bit as fickle as February has been with snow, ice, frigid temperatures and of course, you can be sure there will be a 60 degree day now and then. For the record, Spring 2025 does not officially arrive until Thursday, March 20 at 5:24 A.M. EDT. That’s 23 days.



Fear not. While the warm and cold spigot gurgles on, we make the transition to the blustery month of March which will indeed entertain us all.

I remember well my broadcasting days of calling the games and with it came the anticipation of basketball’s post season play and Reds baseball roaring thru March. That roar began for Reds baseball 16 days ago on February 10 when the pitchers and catchers reported to Goodyear, Arizona. Earlier this month, February 15 – all Reds position players reported as well. While the Reds are percolating out west, MARCH MADNESS – NCAA college basketball’s regular season is winding down.

Here’s key information for your thoughts

Let’s take a look at these final regular season Men’s basketball games:

Tonight, February 26 at 9PM – Kentucky on the road vs Oklahoma – SEC network

Saturday March 1 – UC at Houston 4:30 – CBS

Saturday March 1 – Xavier vs Creighton 4:30

Thursday February 27 NKU at Purdue-Ft. Wayne 7PM ESPN +

Thursday February 27 Thomas More at Hillsdale, Michigan 7PM

_________________________________________

Final Women’s regular season games:

Tonight UC at Oklahoma State 7:30PM ESPN+

Thursday Feb 27 Xavier at Marquette 630PM

Thursday Feb 27 NKU at Detroit Mercy 7PM

Thursday Feb 27 at Cedarville 6PM

That loud noise you hear is MARCH MADNESS beginning in just a few days.

For Kentucky fans, the SEC tourney begins Thursday March 13 thru Monday March 17.

However, NCAA MEN’S Selection Sunday is set for Sunday March 16 for 68 teams.

Sweet 16 Thursday March 27 – Friday March 28

Elite 8 Saturday March 29 – Sunday March 30

Final Four Saturday April 5 San Antonio, Texas

National Championship Game April 7

NCAA WOMEN’S Selection Sunday is Sunday March 16 for 68 teams. Tourney begins Wednesday March 19.

Sweet 16 Friday March 28 – March 29

Elite 8 Sunday March 30 – Monday March 31

Final Four Friday April 4 7PM Tampa, Fl.

NCAA Championship Game Sunday April 6 3PM Tampa, Fl.

NCAA DII Men’s tourney begins Tuesday, March 18 with the Final Four Friday, April 4 thru Sunday April 6. Championship game is set for Monday April 7.

NCAA DII WOMEN’S tourney begins Sunday, March 16 with the Final Four – April 4 thru April 6 and Championship game set for Sunday April 7.

Of course, very soon High School basketball begins its post season play wherever you may reside.

The Blustery Month of March is not owned by basketball entirely because that crack of the bat means the 2025 MLB baseball season is cooking right along. Alongside the thrill of slam dunks, the Reds meet the L.A. Dodgers today in Tempe, Arizona leaving us to count the days until the final Reds Spring Training game March 25 in Dayton.

Circle your calendar for Thursday, March 27 which is the Reds 149th Opening Day with the first pitch at 4:10 p.m. vs the San Francisco Giants.

However, before the sun comes up March 27 – you need to make your plans NOW to attend Cincinnati’s traditional – REDS OPENING DAY PARADE.

The parade for years celebrates the vibrant spirit that is Cincinnati Reds baseball. It certainly sends a loud welcome of the new 2025 season that begins at noon and continues till 3 p.m. The Parade begins at Findlay Market and ends at Taft Theater.

So, the month of March has us transcending quite a lot from the winds of winter.



In fact, there is one more transition for you to mark your calendar.

That of course, is officially resetting your clock by setting it forward one hour as Daylight Savings Time officially begins Sunday March 9.

During the transition month of March, we cannot forget that Monday, March 17 is of course, ST. PATRICK’S DAY. Wear your green at the party and drink some Irish – you know what.

Wear a helmet on March 15 because it’s the IDES OF MARCH DAY. Be prepared and look out.

Finally, as March will fill us up with rain, mud and weird temperatures, it’s also been proclaimed that the month of March is: NATIONAL UMBRELLA MONTH.

With the coming of those April showers, we just might need one early and through April!

So, we transition into the end of winter and the dawn of Spring is coming March 20.

Ready or not, here comes a huge dose of March 2025.



So, just keep in mind: Smile, it keeps people wondering what you’ve been up to.

