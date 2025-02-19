City of Florence to host Book and Literacy Festival February 28-March 1 at Florence Nature Park

The City of Florence has announced its Book and Literacy Festival, featuring two events designed to celebrate reading and storytelling, on February 28 and March 1.

The festival kicks off with the Books and Bottles Evening Program on Friday, February 28, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Florence Nature Park Event Center, followed by a Free Children’s Program on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the same location.

The Books and Bottles Evening Program offers an opportunity for book lovers to enjoy a night of literature, conversation, and refreshments. The event will feature keynote authors Ashleigh DuBois, author of Yes, but I Still Have Joy, and Patricia McLinn, author of the Secret Sleuth series.

Small bites, discussions, and a cash bar will be available for attendees. Tickets are $15, and registration is required. Registration is now open and tickets can be secured at the Books and Bottles Eventbrite page.

Families and young readers are invited to the Children’s Program on March 1, a fun-filled morning featuring Author Storytime with Brittany Thurman and Gin Spaulding, a puppet show by River City Puppets, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, hosted by the Boone County Public Library. The event is free and open to the public.

City of Florence