Hazardous travel conditions continue for state, motorists urged to drive safely

Hazardous travel conditions continue to impact Kentucky as hundreds of roadways remain flooded while a winter snowstorm is in the forecast. Gov. Andy Beshear urged motorists to exercise safe driving practices if they must be out while Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snowfighting crews work to keep main roads clear and maintain critical routes for emergency responders.

The Governor also called on Kentuckians to take action to stay warm as below-zero windchills are expected across much of the state this week.

“If you can’t turn your heat on by this afternoon, you need to call a family member or friend and go stay with them. If that option isn’t available, please go to an emergency shelter,” said Gov. Beshear. “The temperatures are dropping dangerously low, and we need to do everything possible to keep our neighbors safe.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects several inches of snow across most of the Commonwealth through Wednesday with higher amounts in Western Kentucky. Lows in the teens, then single-digit temperatures will also lessen the effectiveness of salt and other anti-icing materials. Northern Kentucky is expected to have less than a half inch through the day.

National Weather Service forecast for NKY



“Kentuckians’ safety is our top priority,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “While snowplow crews will respond in force, we’re concerned these low temperatures will render treatments far less effective, and some roads could remain snow-covered for several days.”

Motorists should avoid travel, if possible, to give crews room to work. If you can’t limit travel, remember: Flooded roads will impact snowplow routes. Flooded roads could also freeze and become snow-covered, creating an unexpected hazard. Do not pass barricades or road closed signs, never drive through high water, pack an emergency car kit, and take it slow.

More than 250 state highways remain blocked by high water, rockslides or mudslides. State highway crews have placed high water signs and barricades to warn drivers and will continue to monitor conditions.

Kentuckians should monitor forecasts and keep up with travel conditions via Waze or online at GoKy.Ky.gov.

Find out how to get news alerts and follow your local highway district online, and on social media, at transportation.ky.gov/DistrictPages.

DISTRICT 6 reports high water

High water is impacting numerous roads in KYTC District 6. These roads remain blocked due to flooding. New roads will be added to the closure list as updates are available.

High water remains possible even for roads not listed. Drivers are urged to check GoKY for traffic conditions before traveling.

Be aware that high water road closures may impact clearing time/operations for plow trucks trying to clear the snow.

List of roads in District 6 impacted by high water and/or mudslides: Please note this list only includes state routes.

Boone County

• Riddles Run (KY 2852) between 2.0 mile point and Rabbit Hash Road/Hathaway Road (KY 536) (2.3 mile point)

Bracken County

• KY 539 between 0.0 and 4.5 mile points

• KY 1109 between Johnsville-Foster Road and Mary Ingles Highway (3.81 to 5.84 mile points)

Campbell County

• Oneonta Road (KY 1566) at Truesdell Road (1.0 mile point)

Carroll County

• KY 467 east of Worthville (0.962 mile point)

Kenton County

• Locust Pike (KY 1930) near Locust Pike Park (2.11 mile point)

Owen County

• KY 355 between U.S. 127 (0.0 mile point) and KY 227 (18.92 mile point)

Pendleton County

• KY 177 between mile points 2.3 and 3.4

Emergency Car Kit Suggested Items For Drivers

• First aid kit

• Extra coat, gloves, and blankets or sleeping bag

• Non-perishable food and water

• Baby formula, diapers, wipes

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• Portable phone chargers

• Pet food, water, leash, bowl

• Medications

• Ice scraper and jumper cables

• Shovel, and a bag of sand or litter



What to Do if Traffic Signals are Not Working:

• Flashing yellow, proceed with caution

• Flashing red, treat as a stop sign

• No signal lights, treat as a 4-way stop



What to Do When a Downed Power Line is on the Roadway:

• Never touch or drive over a fallen power line; report the issue to the power company

• If a power line has fallen on your vehicle, STAY INSIDE, do not exit, and call 911

• Assume all downed power lines are live and DO NOT attempt to move them

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet