Mike Tussey: Ric Robinson followed his dream and has had a charmed life

Ric Robinson followed his dream at age 15 with a recipe for success while achieving broadcasting history and excellence in law enforcement.

I want to tell you about one of my best friends of more than 35 years, Ric Robinson. From radio disc jockey, to State Trooper, college professor, and marriage to LOCAL 12’s Sheila Gray, to Broadcast Hall of Famer, Ric Robinson has had a charmed life.

One day, many years ago, a 15-year-old kid loaded with the dream of, “playing those stacks of wax, back to back, with miles of smiles,” dared to cross the threshold of WOMP radio (pronounced Womp and rhymes with stomp), in the Wheeling broadcast market, for an interview.

You have to give him an “A” for the courage he possessed that fateful day. Many kids would not have gotten out of the car. Actually, he drove his motorcycle which apparently gave Program Director Bill Thalman the impression Ric was at least 16. He wasn’t.

Ric’s memories of his inspirations:

“Around 1963 I found Music Radio – 77WABC in New York and Cousin Brucie Morrow hit it out of the park for me. He was insane. I also found KDKA’s Clark Race and WBZ’s Bruce Bradley. These guys were tremendous and it was what I wanted to do. So, in 1967 WOMP hired me to run those Sunday morning religious tapes that many stations were using as well. By my senior year, I was doing the afternoon show seven days a week!”

They say in every profession there are those who are given a special “gift.” Ric was given two special gifts. He was blessed with an incredible voice and he was driven to learn everything about the broadcast industry.

And, just like that, his career was in overdrive as he moved on WKWK in Wheeling after he graduated.

“WKWK was an incredible station and I wanted to learn everything that made them sound like a major market station.”

Then it happened – opportunity came knocking for a full time position. It was the huge opportunity he was searching for. He packed up and headed south to WKAZ in Charleston, West Virginia hosting the 7 p.m.-Midnight slot at, “The BIG 95…WKAZ.” They sounded like CKLW, which was a monster station where every DJ wanted to work at the time.

Less than a year later another door opened and it was a legendary, flame-throwing 50,000 watt monster. WWVA, back in Wheeling, where broadcasts were as they proudly proclaimed on the air – “From the Carolinas to Canada!”

Ric worked at a number of other radio stations as a DJ and program director, including years later as a weekday talk show host at, “The BIG ONE…700 WLW!”, but that came more than two decades later and a totally different career in between.

However, Ric had another lifelong dream that eventually came true — On December 5, 1976, Ric was accepted into the ranks of the West Virginia State Police as a State Trooper.

“All throughout my broadcasting career and as far back as I can remember, I wanted to be a State Trooper and West Virginia, in my opinion, is the most elite State Police agency in the country. Several years later, I was given and ordered to fill the position of Public Information Officer something I absolutely didn’t want; but turned out to be an incredible opportunity because later I was made Director of Media Relations for the entire department.”

The new assignment spawned opportunities for Ric within the classrooms of colleges such as Beckfield and National College.

Those opportunities led to other dividends on the horizon.

“I was on the West Virginia State Police Academy staff as an instructor and continued to teach even after leaving the staff position and as a Director teaching young Troopers opened up thoughts of possibly teaching after I retired. However, since I had gotten used to everybody coming to attention when I entered the classroom, I wasn’t sure a public school would be a good fit. Later, I found Beechwood, K-12, in Fort Mitchell. The kids, staff, and parents wanted a great teaching and learning environment. Beechwood was a perfect fit for me.”

It was also when Ric entered the Cincinnati radio market while hosting a daily talk show on “The Nation’s Station…700 WLW!”

About that time Ric wrote a law enforcement book, “Cop Behind the Badge” which is still available on Amazon. In fact, Ric’s tenure as news contributor for Criminal Analysis on national news networks like FOX, MSNBC, and Court TV and others punctuated his successful career.

Ric’s insights of looking back: “None of that would have happened had I not worked at WOMP and been given a chance and of course, West Virginia State Police Colonel Dave Lemmon ordering me to become a PIO against my many objections.”

When you step back and consider Ric Robinson’s incredible career that spanned from a teenager’s dream which was endowed by his vision, work ethics, skills and performance – you’re looking at the ultimate professional.

So, I asked Ric if while considering the past, did he have any regrets?

“None. Everything that I have accomplished professionally in my life is directly related to my broadcasting career.”

Both Ric and I made our marks in broadcasting over many decades. We both entered into law enforcement and served many successful years that were enriched by the dividends of being broadcasters.

I mentioned to Ric about our broadcasting and law enforcement dual careers which were happening about the same time.

“Mike, I think we were police officers and radio announcers at the exact same time in history when both careers were at their most interesting times. And…timing is everything.”

Ric retired from the West Virginia State Police after 23 years; I retired for the Ashland, Kentucky, Police Department and Northern Kentucky University Police with 26 years of service.

Today, Ric Robinson and I are the very best of friends and we would both agree — there is not a day goes by that we look back when we recapture those wonderful days behind our microphones.

In fact, Ric and I proudly share our Hallowed Hall in the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Ric was inducted in 2019 – I was inducted in 2010.

Ric is married to legendary morning news anchor, WKRC’s Sheila Gray. They have four children and love living in Northern Kentucky. Ric often says he lives vicariously through his celebrity wife.

As a matter of fact, when meeting new people, they often call him “Mr. Gray.”And you know what?

He doesn’t mind at all!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.