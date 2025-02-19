Cold Spring-based Cutter Construction named among winners of 2024 state HBAK Design and Remodeling Awards

Cutter Construction, of Cold Spring, has been named among winners of The Home Builders Association of Kentucky’s (HBAK) 2024 Kentucky Design and Remodeling Awards.
The Kentucky Design and Remodeling Awards celebrate the outstanding craftsmanship of our builder and associate members throughout the Commonwealth. By showcasing their projects in this competition, these members exemplify their dedication to the home building profession. HBAK proudly congratulates them on their unwavering commitment to excellence.
Recipients of 2024 Kentucky Design and Remodeling Awards are as follows:
• New Construction: Under 2,000 Sq Ft
Mulberry Builders – Judge’s Award – Lexington
• New Construction: 2,000-3,000 Sq Ft
Bailey Homes – Judge’s Award – Louisville
Latitude Builders – President’s Award – Elizabethtown
• New Construction: 3,000-5,000 Sq Ft
JMJ Custom Homes – Judge’s Award – Owensboro
Latitude Builders – President’s Award – Elizabethtown
• New Construction: Over 5,000 Sq Ft
Homes By Mattingly – Judge’s Award – Owensboro
• Associate Project: Bath Design
Dobson Designs – Judge’s Award – Lexington
• Associate Project: Outdoor Living Design
Cutter Construction – Judge’s Award – Cold Spring
• Remodel: General
Bailey Design + Build – Judge’s Award – Louisville
Keitz Construction – President’s Award – Lexington
• Remodel: Bath
Bluegrass Haven Construction – Judge’s Award – Lexington
BACK Construction – President’s Award – Lexington
• Remodel: Additions
Bailey Design + Build – Judge’s Award – Louisville
Keitz Construction – President’s Award – Lexington
• Remodel: Basement Finish
Mulberry Builders – Judge’s Award – Lexington
Bluegrass Haven Construction – President’s Award – Lexington
• Remodel: Kitchen
Bailey Design + Build – Judge’s Award – Louisville
Bluegrass Haven Construction – President’s Award – Lexington
Home Builders Association of Kentucky