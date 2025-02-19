February 19, 2025
Cold Spring-based Cutter Construction named among winners of 2024 state HBAK Design and Remodeling Awards


Cutter Construction, of Cold Spring, has been named among winners of The Home Builders Association of Kentucky’s (HBAK) 2024 Kentucky Design and Remodeling Awards.

The Kentucky Design and Remodeling Awards celebrate the outstanding craftsmanship of our builder and associate members throughout the Commonwealth. By showcasing their projects in this competition, these members exemplify their dedication to the home building profession. HBAK proudly congratulates them on their unwavering commitment to excellence.

Cutter Construction received the HBAK Judge’s Award for outdoor living design (Photo from HBAK)

Recipients of 2024 Kentucky Design and Remodeling Awards are as follows:

New Construction: Under 2,000 Sq Ft

Mulberry Builders – Judge’s Award – Lexington

New Construction: 2,000-3,000 Sq Ft

Bailey Homes – Judge’s Award – Louisville
Latitude Builders – President’s Award – Elizabethtown

New Construction: 3,000-5,000 Sq Ft

JMJ Custom Homes – Judge’s Award – Owensboro
Latitude Builders – President’s Award – Elizabethtown

New Construction: Over 5,000 Sq Ft

Homes By Mattingly – Judge’s Award – Owensboro

Associate Project: Bath Design

Dobson Designs – Judge’s Award – Lexington

Associate Project: Outdoor Living Design

Cutter Construction – Judge’s Award – Cold Spring

Remodel: General

Bailey Design + Build – Judge’s Award – Louisville
Keitz Construction – President’s Award – Lexington

Remodel: Bath

Bluegrass Haven Construction – Judge’s Award – Lexington
BACK Construction – President’s Award – Lexington

Remodel: Additions

Bailey Design + Build – Judge’s Award – Louisville
Keitz Construction – President’s Award – Lexington

Remodel: Basement Finish

Mulberry Builders – Judge’s Award – Lexington
Bluegrass Haven Construction – President’s Award – Lexington

Remodel: Kitchen

Bailey Design + Build – Judge’s Award – Louisville
Bluegrass Haven Construction – President’s Award – Lexington

