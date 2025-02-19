Cold Spring-based Cutter Construction named among winners of 2024 state HBAK Design and Remodeling Awards

Cutter Construction, of Cold Spring, has been named among winners of The Home Builders Association of Kentucky’s (HBAK) 2024 Kentucky Design and Remodeling Awards.

The Kentucky Design and Remodeling Awards celebrate the outstanding craftsmanship of our builder and associate members throughout the Commonwealth. By showcasing their projects in this competition, these members exemplify their dedication to the home building profession. HBAK proudly congratulates them on their unwavering commitment to excellence.

Recipients of 2024 Kentucky Design and Remodeling Awards are as follows:

• New Construction: Under 2,000 Sq Ft Mulberry Builders – Judge’s Award – Lexington • New Construction: 2,000-3,000 Sq Ft Bailey Homes – Judge’s Award – Louisville

Latitude Builders – President’s Award – Elizabethtown • New Construction: 3,000-5,000 Sq Ft JMJ Custom Homes – Judge’s Award – Owensboro

Latitude Builders – President’s Award – Elizabethtown • New Construction: Over 5,000 Sq Ft Homes By Mattingly – Judge’s Award – Owensboro • Associate Project: Bath Design Dobson Designs – Judge’s Award – Lexington • Associate Project: Outdoor Living Design Cutter Construction – Judge’s Award – Cold Spring • Remodel: General Bailey Design + Build – Judge’s Award – Louisville

Keitz Construction – President’s Award – Lexington • Remodel: Bath Bluegrass Haven Construction – Judge’s Award – Lexington

BACK Construction – President’s Award – Lexington • Remodel: Additions Bailey Design + Build – Judge’s Award – Louisville

Keitz Construction – President’s Award – Lexington • Remodel: Basement Finish Mulberry Builders – Judge’s Award – Lexington

Bluegrass Haven Construction – President’s Award – Lexington • Remodel: Kitchen Bailey Design + Build – Judge’s Award – Louisville

Bluegrass Haven Construction – President’s Award – Lexington Home Builders Association of Kentucky

