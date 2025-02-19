Tips to help you keep your child’s smile on track during National Children’s Dental Health Month

By Dr. Ronald Singer

University of Kentucky

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, making it a great time for parents and guardians to freshen up on ways to promote the benefits of good oral hygiene for children.

Recent findings from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry’s 2023 Kentucky Early Learners’ Oral Health Surveillance Project survey found dental decay rates for Kentucky children ages 2 through 5 are significantly higher than the national average.

The oral health of young children is essential to health equity as it not only sets the trajectory for oral health across the lifespan but also influences an individual’s overall health and development. The tips below can help ensure your child’s oral health is on track.

Know when your child should begin dental visits

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry states that a child’s first dental visit should be six months after their first tooth begins to poke through their gums. The first dental visit is typically around the child’s first birthday. This dental visit is an opportunity for providers to meet the family, answer any questions, provide a dental exam and teach the parent how to brush the child’s teeth and gums.

Maintain proper brushing and flossing habits

Good oral hygiene habits are developed early in the child’s life, usually acquired from a motivated parent or sibling maintaining good oral hygiene habits every day. The goal of proper tooth brushing is to remove the dental plaque (bacteria) that can cause cavities from all surfaces of the teeth. Dental Floss is used to remove dental plaque or food particles found below the contacts of the teeth where the toothbrush cannot reach. Proper toothbrushing and flossing is the success for a healthy mouth cavity-free. Excellent techniques for toothbrushing and flossing videos can be viewed here.

Healthy snacking promotes healthy teeth

Diet is a very important component in maintaining healthy teeth and gums. Inadequate nutrition can affect oral health leading to dental caries and periodontal disease. Healthy snacking and good oral hygiene habits together will decrease the chance of dental caries. It’s also important to realize that proper toothbrushing before bedtime, decreases the chance of dental decay. More resources on diet and dental health can be found here.

Avoid sugary drinks and stay hydrated with water

Excessive frequency of soda drinks containing sugar can be very detrimental to the oral cavity and teeth. Frequent soda exposure will cause the oral cavity pH to become acidic, which results in weakening enamel and dental cavities. Cariogenic bacteria (plaque), fermentable carbohydrates (sugar drinks), susceptible tooth surface, saliva and time are the five major factors necessary for dental caries. Staying hydrated with water and rinsing with water can slow down this process until you have the opportunity to brush and floss your teeth removing the harmful bacteria on your teeth.

Signs of cavities and when to seek treatment

The first signs of dental cavities can be seen as a white blemish on the tooth surface. Commonly seen in children when dental plaque accumulates near red inflamed tissue, usually on the upper front teeth. The white spot or blemish is a sign that minerals have been removed from the tooth, weakening the enamel surface. This leads to dental decay. Once dental decay is present the tooth will have a brownish color appearance.

Regular dental check-ups after the first tooth appears are important to maintain a healthy mouth free of dental decay and periodontal disease. If a white spot is noticed by the dentist, sometimes treatment with fluoride products can re-mineralize the enamel to become healthy again. If a dental cavity is detected, the dentist can remove the cavity and place a dental filling.

Regular dental check-ups, proper oral hygiene habits along with proper diet and nutrition are the keys to success for a healthy mouth free of dental decay and periodontal disease.

Dr. Ronald Singer, D.D.S., is associate professor in the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, Division Chief Public Health Dentistry.