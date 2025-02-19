City of Covington cadet program gives police department’s new recruit ‘experience on the street’

Covington police cadet Mason Arnold has spent the last year completing police reports, developing police radio traffic, learning proper use of a Mobile Digital Terminal (MDT), and patrolling the city’s streets, writing parking tickets.

On Monday, Arnold was sworn in as the Covington Police Department’s newest recruit.

Mayor Ron Washington administered the oath of office – the first, he pointed out, that’s he’s performed since becoming the city’s mayor. He reminisced briefly about the oath he took as a Florence Police Officer at the age of 21.

“I don’t think there’s anything more sacred than the oath you’re going to be taking,” Washington said. “You’ve got one of those rare jobs in society that you’re going to be judged every day because of the state of society and how tough this job is.”

While the job comes with challenges, there are rewards as well.

“You help a lot of people, and a lot of people will look to him for guidance and help,” Washington said. “You know that Covington is a diverse population, and that’s what we pride ourselves on. It’s important that you bring these values as a city to every call, because you’ll be representing us, and representing your family.”

For Arnold, serving Covington as a police officer is somewhat of a family tradition.

“During my senior year of high school, I decided I wanted to be a police officer,” said Arnold. “I have a lot of people in my family who are police officers and they’re all in Covington.”

Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti said he’s very happy to move Arnold on to his new role.

“The cadet program is so good for us,” said Valenti. “Not only does it give these folks experience out in the field – which is priceless, to be honest – but it also gives us a chance to see what kind of police officer he might be, and it gives him a chance to test us too.”

The Police Cadet Program requires at least 18 months of in-service training within the Covington Police Department, where cadets learn federal, state, and local laws and ordinances, the basics of police work, and general knowledge of the job through training, observation, and independent study.

Arnold, who is a graduate of Gallatin County High School, and will graduate in June with an associate degree in science from Gateway Community and Technical College, will attend the Police Academy at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond.

City of Covington